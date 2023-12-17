It was a good week for ATX TR, which gained 1,49 percent. News came from Rosenbauer, Strabag, OMV, UBM, OMV, Andritz, Vienna Airport, UBM, Andritz, Marinomed, EVN, Andritz, VIG. On Friday we had the last Expiry and Settlement Date for Austrian Futures an Options on Eurex and this day delivered a turnover for 630 Mio. Euros, the best day when it comes to turnover 2023. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 1,49% to 7.474,95 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 13,31%. Up to now there were 134 days with a positive and 112 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0,46% away, from the low 17,06%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,18%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,18%. These are the best-performers this week: UBM 12,2% in front of RHI ...

