DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2023 / In a landmark acquisition, The Phone Up Studios, Inc., a renowned entertainment conglomerate, has successfully acquired the iconic town of Hell, Michigan. The purchase was finalized in December 2023, it marks a significant milestone in the company's journey and sets the stage for transformative developments.

Originally listed in 2015 at a price of $900,000 the town of Hell has been on the market for nearly eight years. The acquisition by The Phone Up Studios, Inc. symbolizes a new chapter for Hell, promising a fresh era of growth, community engagement, and innovative urban planning in the future.

Felipe Vasquez, the visionary CEO and Founder of The Phone Up Studios, Inc., has assumed the role of the official mayor. Mr. Vasquez expressing his excitement about this venture, shared his vision for the town in a recent interview with Voyage San Antonio and NewsBreak. He stated, "Owning my own town has always been a dream; I plan to make this the biggest town in Michigan eventually , more is yet to come."

This acquisition not only marks a significant moment for The Phone Up Studios, Inc. but also holds the promise of positive transformation for Hell, Michigan. The company looks forward to leveraging its expertise and resources to contribute to the growth and development of this historic town.

As Hell undergoes this change of ownership, residents, stakeholders, and the broader community can look forward to potential future developments that reflect The Phone Up Studios, Inc.'s dedication to innovation and community enhancement.

About Hell, Michigan.:

Hell, Michigan, a town located approximately 15 miles northwest of Ann Arbor and 3.6 miles southwest of Halfmoon Hills, holds a unique charm and intriguing history. Situated about 60 miles southeast of Detroit. As of 2012, Hell had a population of 72, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald. Hell has gained notoriety for its vibrant establishments, adding character to this Michigan gem. Among the notable venues are the Hell Saloon, Beaver Lake, Hell Hole Bar, Screams, and Locks of Love, providing residents and visitors with an array of experiences. Hell, Michigan, encapsulates a fusion of quaint charm, unconventional academia, and a sense of humor that makes it a standout town in the Great Lakes State. The recent acquisition by The Phone Up Studios, Inc. is poised to bring a new chapter of growth and innovation to this distinctive town.

