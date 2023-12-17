UBM: The project Timber Peak by UBM Development is starting to taking shape physically at Zollhafen Mainz. Construction work began with a symbolic ground-breaking ceremony. This means building work is now starting on the first of four sites acquired by UBM in March 2022 at Mainz' former customs port. Altogether, these will offer over 42,000 m² gross floor area, of which around 75 percent are allocated to residential use and 25 percent to commercial/office purposes. When all stages of this development have been concluded, UBM anticipates sales revenue of over € 300 million.UBM: weekly performance: 12.20% OMV: OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy company in Southeastern Europe, has continued to make significant progress in implementing Neptun Deep project. The ...

