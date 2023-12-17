Vienna Airport: Vienna Airport registers ongoing strong passenger growth compared to 2022 but is still below the pre-crisis level. Total passenger volume in the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) rose 13.8% in November 2023 to 2,669,896 travellers, whereas the number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport was up by 12.0% to 2,109,407 travellers compared to the prior-year month of November 2022. Accordingly, the passenger volume in the Group and at Vienna Airport was 91.8% and 88.2% respectively of the November 2019 level.Flughafen Wien: weekly performance: 0.59% UBM: UBM Development is selling a non-core property in the Czech Republic for €11m. The project consists of 68.3 hectares land which is located in the north-east of the country. The ...

