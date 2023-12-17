Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech AG has signed a licensing agreement with Favorex, a subsidiary of DKSH and part of the Healthcare Business Unit, to commercialize a Carragelose nasal spray in Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and the Philippines. In addition, the European Patent Office has granted a patent covering the use of carrageenans in the prophylactic and therapeutic treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections. This patent joins several other patents that protect the use of virus-blocking carrageenans against a range of respiratory viruses. Moreover, Marinomed was also able to successfully establish the production of Carragelose lozenges with its new Turkish manufacturing partner Meksmar. Marinomed already supplied first customers with products and plans to further expand the distribution of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...