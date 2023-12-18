BAIC International: Beijing BJ60 Emerges as the Ultimate Fusion of Off-Road Prowess and Family Enjoyment

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 15, 2023, BAIC officially launched the BJ60 in the Middle East. This vehicle not only inherits BAIC's robust expertise in off-road capabilities but also showcases the brand's advancements in urbanization and smart technology. The BJ60 effortlessly handles challenging off-road conditions while ensuring a relaxed and comfortable driving experience, leaving a lasting impression.

Specifically, the front design of the BJ60 boldly innovates on BAIC's off-road family design tradition. The narrow grille incorporates a redesigned family U-shaped five-hole element, illuminated by LED strips, complemented by a U-shaped four-point headlight assembly and lower LED daytime running lights, further enhancing the vehicle's recognition. The black-painted bumper below protrudes from the body, exuding a rugged and powerful appearance. The SUV maintains a standard structure, with dimensions of 5020/1955/1925mm (length/width/height) and a wheelbase of 2820mm, positioning it as a mid-size SUV with a distinctive off-road vibe.

In terms of interior features, the BJ60 is equipped with comfort options such as ventilated and heated front seats, along with multi-color ambient lighting to appeal to younger drivers. The new model features an electronic gear lever, a functional button area underneath, and a piano black-painted layout on the right, significantly elevating the overall refinement. Additionally, the vehicle boasts a full-size panoramic sunroof, providing an enhanced visual experience.

The BJ60 seamlessly blends off-road capability, luxury comfort, and smart technology, making it an excellent choice for domestic off-road enthusiasts. Powered by a 2.0T gasoline engine paired with a ZF 8-speed gearbox, it also incorporates a 48V Light Hybrid (MHEV) system. The 48V MHEV system contributes to smoother starts and quicker acceleration.

In real-world testing, the BJ60's starting performance was noticeably more relaxed and easily manageable than many other rugged off-road vehicles previously driven. Despite its length exceeding 5 meters, the BJ60 felt agile and robust on actual off-road segments. It retains classic off-road features, including high ground clearance, non-unibody construction, part-time four-wheel drive, and front and rear differential locks. The All Terrain System covers 17 driving modes, coupled with the Intelligent Creep Mode, 360 Panoramic Image, and 180 Transparent Chassis. In terms of off-road performance, it undoubtedly stands out.

The BJ60 exhibits remarkable ride comfort during intense off-road experiences. The non-load-bearing body and four-wheel independent suspension system not only ensure linkage rigidity but also provide excellent vibration isolation, significantly reducing road impact forces and greatly improving comfort and smoothness. The BJ60 displayed a more flexible adherence to bumpy road conditions, avoiding intense lateral and longitudinal bouncing. Passengers experienced a sensation of descent rather than a feeling of falling, creating an extraordinary comfort experience.

BAIC demonstrated a precise understanding of emerging consumer trends, such as urbanization and smart technology. The BJ60 features an L2-level high-level intelligent assisted driving system, etc., surpassing many vehicles in its class and even outperforming numerous new energy vehicles marketed for their smart capabilities.

As a part of the off-road family, BAIC is not resting on its laurels but rather taking a consumer-centric approach, actively advancing in terms of cost-effectiveness and smart technology. This commitment provides consumers with an enriching and exciting automotive lifestyle experience.

