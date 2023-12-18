Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA) (Paris:ERF), a global leader in agroscience contract research services, announces the signing of an agreement to acquire the operations of SGS Crop Science in 14 countries. The business generated revenues of approximately CHF 46m in 2022. The transaction is subject to consultation with SGS Crop Science's local stakeholders as required by the local jurisdictions and is expected to close in the coming months.

Consisting of more than 480 employees and locations in Europe, North America, South Africa and Brazil, SGS Crop Science is composed of activities in Agroscience Contract Research, Agricultural Input Testing and Precision Farming Agronomy services. Its addition complements Eurofins' Agroscience Services and Agro Testing businesses and its vision to be a global, high-quality and 'one-stop' provider of services to screen and develop, register and steward new and existing seeds and agrochemicals for its clients in the agrosciences and agro testing industries as well as supporting industrial chemicals clients with data generation for REACH filings and farmers, agronomist or sample-taking companies with value-added (soil) testing.

Comment from Dr Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "We are very pleased to welcome SGS Crop Science's teams to Eurofins. The acquisition further reinforces Eurofins' service offering in agroscience contract research services and agro testing as well as its commitment to providing the best possible standard of scientific and regulatory support to its clients."

Notes to Editors:

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. The Eurofins network of companies believes that it is a global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience contract research services. It is also one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in biopharma contract development and manufacturing. It also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With over 61,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of ca. 900 laboratories in 61 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

Eurofins companies' broad range of services are important for the health and safety of people and our planet. The ongoing investment to become fully digital and maintain the best network of state-of-the-art laboratories and equipment supports our objective to provide our customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results in the best possible turnaround time (TAT). Eurofins companies are well positioned to support clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the evolving requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

Eurofins has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

