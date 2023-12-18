Anzeige
18.12.2023
BWA Group Plc - Issue of Equity and Director / PDMR Shareholdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

18 December 2023

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity and Director / PDMR Shareholdings

BWA (AQSE: BWAP), which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that it has allotted a total of 5,040,000 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a price of 0.5 pence per share, in part settlement of fees (in respect of the quarter ended 30 September 2023), including to certain directors, and in settlement of an amount owing to a trade creditor (the "New Shares"). A total of £25,200 of liabilities have been capitalised through the issue of the New Shares.

Application will be made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 21 December 2023 ("Admission").

Following this issue, the interests of the directors receiving New Shares in the enlarged issued share capital of the Company are as follows:

Shareholder

Number of New Shares

Total Ordinary Shares Held

% of Ordinary Shares Held

James Butterfield1

1,050,000

58,869,768

9.70

Jonathan Wearing2

1,250,000

97,790,000

16.11

  1. Mr Butterfield's holding includes 1,029 Ordinary Shares previously omitted due to an error.
  2. Mr Wearing's holding includes Tricastle Investments Limited, a company he controls.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company will have 607,121,547 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Following Admission, the figure of 607,121,547 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

-Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC
James Butterfield
Chairman

+44 7770 225253
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com


Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss/Lauren Wright


+44 20 3328 5656

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

Name

James Butterfield

Reason for notification

Director of BWA Group Plc

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

BWA Group Plc

LEI

213800XG3K7PTAAG8630

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.5p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB0033877555

Nature of the transaction

Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration

Price(s) and
volume(s)

1,250,000
Ordinary Shares at 0.5p per share

Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

15 Dec 2023

Place of the transaction

N/A

Name

Jonathan Wearing

Reason for notification

Director of BWA Group Plc

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

BWA Group Plc

LEI

213800XG3K7PTAAG8630

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.5p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB0033877555

Nature of the transaction

Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration

Price(s) and
volume(s)

1,050,000
Ordinary Shares at 0.5p per share

Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

15 Dec 2023

Place of the transaction

N/A


