BWA Group Plc - Issue of Equity and Director / PDMR Shareholdings
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.
18 December 2023
BWA Group PLC
("BWA" or the "Company")
Issue of Equity and Director / PDMR Shareholdings
BWA (AQSE: BWAP), which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that it has allotted a total of 5,040,000 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a price of 0.5 pence per share, in part settlement of fees (in respect of the quarter ended 30 September 2023), including to certain directors, and in settlement of an amount owing to a trade creditor (the "New Shares"). A total of £25,200 of liabilities have been capitalised through the issue of the New Shares.
Application will be made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 21 December 2023 ("Admission").
Following this issue, the interests of the directors receiving New Shares in the enlarged issued share capital of the Company are as follows:
Shareholder
Number of New Shares
Total Ordinary Shares Held
% of Ordinary Shares Held
James Butterfield1
1,050,000
58,869,768
9.70
Jonathan Wearing2
1,250,000
97,790,000
16.11
- Mr Butterfield's holding includes 1,029 Ordinary Shares previously omitted due to an error.
- Mr Wearing's holding includes Tricastle Investments Limited, a company he controls.
Total Voting Rights
Following Admission, the Company will have 607,121,547 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Following Admission, the figure of 607,121,547 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
For further information:
BWA Group PLC
+44 7770 225253
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
Name
James Butterfield
Reason for notification
Director of BWA Group Plc
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
BWA Group Plc
LEI
213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0033877555
Nature of the transaction
Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration
Price(s) and
1,250,000
Aggregated information
N/A
Date of the transaction
15 Dec 2023
Place of the transaction
N/A
Name
Jonathan Wearing
Reason for notification
Director of BWA Group Plc
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
BWA Group Plc
LEI
213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0033877555
Nature of the transaction
Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration
Price(s) and
1,050,000
Aggregated information
N/A
Date of the transaction
15 Dec 2023
Place of the transaction
N/A