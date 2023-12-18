Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 51/2023

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-12-18 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 29.02.2024 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.12.2023 - INDEXO INDEXOSPO Public offering TLN 29.12.2023 RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.12.2023 - PRFoods PRF1T Extraordinary TLN 29.12.2023 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.12.2023 Summus Capital SUMC067524FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.12.2023 REFI Energy REFIE095025FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.12.2023 Bigbank BIGB080032A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.12.2023 Storent Holdings STOH110025A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.12.2023 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Extraordinary TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.12.2023 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Investors event TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.12.2023 L. J. LINEN LINENFLOT24FA Maturity date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.12.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.12.2023 Šiauliu bankas SABB061529A Coupon payment date VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.