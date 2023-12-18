Anzeige
18.12.2023 | 08:11
Listing of AS Infortar additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-12-18 08:00 CET --


According to the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decision
made on December 5, 2023, AS Infortar additionally issued 1,200,000 shares will
be listed on Baltic Main List after the conditions in clause 1.2. are met. 

The conditions in clause 1.2. are met as of 18.12.2023.
Proceeding from the above, the aforementioned shares of AS Infortar will be
listed as of today, December 18, 2023. 

Thus, altogether 21,045,000 shares of AS Infortar (ISIN: EE3100149394) will be
traded under the trading code INF1T on or about December 18, 2023. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
