REMINDER: IPAS "INDEXO" shares public offering - via Auction

On December 11, 2023, 10:00 EET, IPAS "INDEXO" shares public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is December 29, 2023, 15:30 EET. Up to 1,150,000 shares are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia and Estonia. The offer price is EUR 12.00 per one share. Each investor may subscribe for the minimum of one share. The offered shares are registered under the ISIN code LV0000102051. The Offering will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system. Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book (LV0000102051): INDEXOSPO The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: December 11, 2023 from 10:00 until 16:00; December 12 - December 28, 2023 from 09:00 until 16:00; December 29, 2023 from 09:00 until 15:30*. *Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the specific order collection deadline. Settlement date: January 4, 2024. All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting Subscription orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. Correction of the Rules of IPAS "INDEXO" Shares Subscription Process (Auction) is attached to the exchange announcement and IPAS "INDEXO" prospectus is available here: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b3b8b64313574755ec85261876540a9b7&lang=e n Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1184743