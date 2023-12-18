Anzeige
Montag, 18.12.2023
WKN: A14TK6 | ISIN: SE0006425815 | Ticker-Symbol: 27W
Tradegate
18.12.23
10:03 Uhr
4,515 Euro
+0,290
+6,86 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
18.12.2023 | 08:35
Nasdaq Stockholm welcomes PowerCell Sweden to the Main Market

Stockholm, Dec 18, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the
shares of PowerCell Sweden AB (ticker name: PCELL) will commence today on the
Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. PowerCell Sweden is a Mid cap company within the
Industrials sector. It was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden in
2014. Powercell Sweden is the 33rd company to be admitted to trading on
Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2023, and it is the 130th company to
transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the
Nordics over the years. 

PowerCell is a world leader in hydrogen electric solutions. With decades of
experience, we use our expertize to accelerate the transition to an
emission-free, more sustainable world. We target industries such as aviation,
marine, off-road, on-road and stationary power generation. With our
cutting-edge products we help our customers to reach net zero emissions already
today. 

"The transfer to Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market is an important step in our
growth journey and a confirmation of PowerCell's maturity and well-founded
expansion plans. The market for hydrogen electric solutions is developing at a
rapid pace, driven by the transition to electrification and emission-free
solutions. The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to increase our
visibility to Nordic as well as international investors and other stakeholders
which will benefit our continued growth journey," says Richard Berkling, CEO of
PowerCell. 

"After listing on Nasdaq First North, PowerCell Sweden has grown remarkably,
and we are pleased to see them now to take the step from our First North Growth
Market to the Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at
Nasdaq. "We are happy to provide them with the increased visibility and
investor awareness that come with a listing on the Main Market." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact
Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
