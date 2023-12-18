Nasdaq Stockholm welcomes PowerCell Sweden to the Main Market

Stockholm, Dec 18, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of PowerCell Sweden AB (ticker name: PCELL) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. PowerCell Sweden is a Mid cap company within the Industrials sector. It was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden in 2014. Powercell Sweden is the 33rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2023, and it is the 130th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years. PowerCell is a world leader in hydrogen electric solutions. With decades of experience, we use our expertize to accelerate the transition to an emission-free, more sustainable world. We target industries such as aviation, marine, off-road, on-road and stationary power generation. With our cutting-edge products we help our customers to reach net zero emissions already today. "The transfer to Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market is an important step in our growth journey and a confirmation of PowerCell's maturity and well-founded expansion plans. The market for hydrogen electric solutions is developing at a rapid pace, driven by the transition to electrification and emission-free solutions. The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to increase our visibility to Nordic as well as international investors and other stakeholders which will benefit our continued growth journey," says Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell. "After listing on Nasdaq First North, PowerCell Sweden has grown remarkably, and we are pleased to see them now to take the step from our First North Growth Market to the Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We are happy to provide them with the increased visibility and investor awareness that come with a listing on the Main Market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Gruvfors +46 73 449 78 12 erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com