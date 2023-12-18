Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - F3 Uranium Corp (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce initial scintillometer results from the last eleven drill holes of the fall drill program on the Patterson Lake North ("PLN") Property, including multiple high grade intercepts. In particular drill hole PLN23-110 tested for mineralization up dip of PLN23-101 (see NR dated October 16, 2023) and intersected mineralization within a 11.5m interval including 1.50m of continuous off scale radioactivity (>65,535 cps). Drill hole PLN23-112 tested mineralization down dip of PLN23-068 (see NR dated August 14, 2023) and intersected mineralization within a 11.5m interval including 1.35m of composite off-scale radioactivity (65,535 cps).

The southern end of the A1 trend features significant vertical displacement; drill holes PLN23-078 and PLN23-093 (section line 2640S, see Map 2) were cored into bedrock with no Athabasca Sandstone present. Drill holes grid south including PLN23-115 and PLN23-111 have approximately 230m of sandstone cover; this indicated the presence of a vertically offsetting and likely cross cutting structure.

At the B1 area, exploration drilling is encountering increasingly prospective geology. PLN23-111 was drilled approximately 200m grid north of PLN23-093 where significant boron values were reported (see NR dated November 27, 2023) and cored a significant section of intensely brecciated, faulted and clay altered Athabasca Sandstone (see Figure 1). The strongly graphitic and clay altered basement hosted B1 shear zone was intersected below. This is indicative of significant reactivated structures favorable for hosting uranium mineralization.

A total of 53 drill holes totaling 19,800 meters have been completed since the summer drill program began in June, and an additional 5 targets have casing already set in anticipation of the upcoming winter 2024 drill campaign slated to begin in early January 2024.

Sam Hartmann, VP Exploration, commented:

"As we break for the holiday season, we would like to thank our staff and contractors for their hard work and dedication over the past six months. Preparation and planning for the winter 2024 program is already underway, and we look forward to receiving exploration geochemistry results from the B1 area, as well as ground resistivity interpretations from the A1 and B1 areas which will drive exploration efforts aimed at discovering additional mineralized zones. Recent JR Zone drilling focused on defining the boundaries of mineralization, but continued to yield high grade intercepts which will be followed up. Phase 1 of the DIAS 3D-DCIP ground resistivity survey is still in progress, and currently working over the B1 area. Recent drill hole intercepts at B1, including sandstone dissolution and silicification, as seen in PLN23-111, as well as basement hosted conductive structures related to the B1 shear, will be used to create constrained 2D and 3D inversions to assist in our winter drill targeting."

Drilling Highlights:

PLN23-110 (line 015S):

11.5m interval with mineralization from 216.5m - 228.0m, including 3.0m mineralization from 216.5m - 219.5m, and 4.0m mineralization from 224.0m - 228.0m, including 1.50m continuous off-scale radioactivity (> 65,535 cps) between 226.00m and 227.50m

interval with mineralization from 216.5m - 228.0m, including

PLN23-112 (line 060S):

11.5m mineralization from 229.0m - 240.5m, including 1.35m composite off-scale radioactivity (> 65,535 cps) between 231.80 and 240.00m

mineralization from 229.0m - 240.5m,

Drilling Intercepts:

PLN23-105 (line 3450S): B1 Exploration

No mineralization >300 cps

PLN23-106 (line 120S):

3.5m mineralization from 199.0m to 202.5m, and

mineralization from 199.0m to 202.5m, 4.5m mineralization from 239.0m to 243.5m

PLN23-107 (line 3450S): B1 Exploration

No mineralization >300 cps

PLN23-108 (line 030S):

1.0m mineralization from 256.0m to 257.0m, and

mineralization from 256.0m to 257.0m, 2.0m mineralization from 260.0m to 262.0m

PLN23-109 (line 015S):

3.0m mineralization from 220.5m to 223.5m

PLN23-111 (line 3240S): B1 Exploration

No mineralization >300 cps

PLN23-113 (line 930S): A1 Exploration

No mineralization >300 cps

PLN23-114 (line 030S):

3.5m mineralization from 219.0m to 222.5m, and

mineralization from 219.0m to 222.5m, 2.0m mineralization from 230.0m to 232.0m, including 0.35m of continuous radioactivity >10,000 cps between 231.15m and 231.50m

mineralization from 230.0m to 232.0m, including

PLN23-115 (line 2955S): B1 Exploration

No mineralization >300 cps

Natural gamma radiation in the drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. The Company considers greater than 300 cps on the handheld spectrometer as anomalous, >10,000 cps as high grade and greater than 65,535 cps as off-scale. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials. Samples from the drill core are split in half on site and are standardized at 0.5m lengths. One half of the split sample will be submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK. for lithogeochemical analysis using their "Uranium Package".

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thickness are yet to be determined but the Company estimates true thickness of the reported intervals in this news release to be close to reported interval widths.

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Handheld Spectrometer Results

Collar Information * Hand-held Spectrometer Results On Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5m minimum) Athabasca

Unconformity

Depth (m) Total

Drillhole

Depth (m)

Hole ID Section Line

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Az

Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) Max

CPS PLN23-105 3450S 589764.9 6407978.1 540.4 53.3 -65.0 B1 exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps 366.9 713 PLN23-106 120S 587761.4 6410639.4 544.4 54.3 -64.1 199.00 199.50 0.50 1700 186.0 326 199.50 200.00 0.50 1500 200.00 201.00 1.00 <300 201.00 201.50 0.50 1500 201.50 202.00 0.50 3000 202.00 202.50 0.50 1600 239.00 239.50 0.50 350 239.50 241.00 1.50 <300 241.00 241.50 0.50 860 241.50 243.00 1.50 <300 243.00 243.50 0.50 310 PLN23-107 3450S 589673.7 6407913.1 539.9 55.0 -65.2 B1 exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps 359.8 626 PLN23-108 030S 587682.1 6410692.8 545.1 53.6 -60.3 256.00 256.50 0.50 730 201.7 371 256.50 257.00 0.50 3500 260.00 260.50 0.50 380 260.50 261.00 0.50 4600 261.00 261.50 0.50 <300 261.50 262.00 0.50 320 PLN23-109 015S 587739.0 6410762.5 545.5 54.7 -74.9 220.50 221.00 0.50 530 188.0 344 221.00 221.50 0.50 1400 221.50 222.00 0.50 1300 222.00 222.50 0.50 4600 222.50 223.00 0.50 3400 223.00 223.50 0.50 3300 PLN23-110 015S 587733.4 6410749.2 545.5 53.3 -61.8 216.50 217.00 0.50 370 201.2 332 217.00 217.50 0.50 1400 217.50 218.00 0.50 1500 218.00 218.50 0.50 930 218.50 219.00 0.50 1300 219.00 219.50 0.50 2200 224.00 224.50 0.50 300 224.50 226.00 1.50 <300 226.00 226.50 0.50 >65535 226.50 227.00 0.50 >65535 227.00 227.50 0.50 >65535 227.50 227.80 0.30 53900 227.80 228.00 0.20 1900 PLN23-111 3240S 589638.6 6408148.6 535.5 55.2 -65.2 B1 exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps 362.5 566 PLN23-112 060S 587748.7 6410702.1 545.7 53.3 -65.5 224.00 224.50 0.50 1100 197.2 317 229.00 229.50 0.50 800 229.50 230.00 0.50 3400 230.00 230.50 0.50 4900 230.50 231.00 0.50 <300 231.00 231.50 0.50 750 231.50 231.80 0.30 9700 231.80 232.00 0.20 >65535 232.00 232.50 0.50 >65535 232.50 233.00 0.50 3300 233.00 233.50 0.50 380 233.50 234.00 0.50 380 234.00 234.50 0.50 350 234.50 235.00 0.50 430 235.00 235.50 0.50 <300 235.50 236.00 0.50 300 236.00 236.50 0.50 860 236.50 237.00 0.50 2100 237.00 237.50 0.50 5300 237.50 238.00 0.50 8900 238.00 238.15 0.15 8800 238.15 238.50 0.35 >65535 238.50 239.00 0.50 3200 239.00 239.50 0.50 3900 239.50 239.70 0.20 8100 239.70 240.00 0.30 >65535 240.00 240.50 0.50 3500 244.00 244.50 0.50 340 PLN23-113 930S 588352.9 6410068.3 532.9 52.8 -65.0 A1 exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps n/a 287 PLN23-114 030S 587736.8 6410733.3 545.5 54.8 -58.1 219.00 219.50 0.50 360 207.2 317 219.50 220.00 0.50 440 220.00 221.00 1.00 <300 221.00 221.50 0.50 330 221.50 222.00 0.50 <300 222.00 222.50 0.50 350 230.00 230.50 0.50 360 230.50 231.00 0.50 2100 231.00 231.15 0.15 9900 231.15 231.50 0.35 20000 231.50 232.00 0.50 1100 235.50 236.00 0.50 1400 236.00 236.50 0.50 350 293.00 293.50 0.50 510 PLN23-115 2955S 589548.1 6408433.1 530.8 42.9 -67.9 B1 exploration; no radioactivity >300 cps 337.2 479





Figure 1: PLN23-111

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/191395_36aebfd6640e7b12_003full.jpg

Handheld spectrometer composite parameters:

Minimum Thickness of 0.5m CPS Cut-Off of 300 counts per second Maximum Internal Dilution of 2.0m

About Patterson Lake North:

The Company's 4,078-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade world class uranium deposits which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepare in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp:

F3 Uranium is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discovery. F3 Uranium currently has 18 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

F3 Uranium Corp.

750-1620 Dickson Avenue

Kelowna, BC V1Y9Y2

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Telephone: 778 484 8030

Email: ir@f3uranium.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

See plan maps below and cross sections at PLN JR Zone| F3 Uranium Corp. under "Sections"





Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/191395_36aebfd6640e7b12_004full.jpg





Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/191395_36aebfd6640e7b12_005full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191395