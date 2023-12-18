A global research group has designed a novel PV module cooling system based on multiple cooling sources. The proposed system was able to reduce a PV system temperature by up to 16.7 C and increase power output by over 9%.An international research team has designed a novel cooling system for PV modules involving a phase change material (PCM), heat sink fins, and water. The experimental system utilizes passive cooling, as it uses the latent heat of fusion of PCM and the latent heat of evaporation of water. PCMs can absorb, store, and release large amounts of latent heat over defined temperature ...

