The German grid agency has set a ceiling price of €0.0737 ($0.081)/kWh for ground-mounted PV and €0.1050/kWh for rooftop solar installations.From pv magazine Germany The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has announced price caps for PV and wind power tenders for 2024. For onshore wind farms and ground-mounted photovoltaic systems, the agency set ceiling prices of €0.0735/kWh and €0.0737/kWh, respectively. It set the ceiling price for rooftop PV at €0.1050/kWh. "We are creating a reliable framework for the auctions," Klaus Müller, the president of Bundesnetzagentur. Bundesnetzagentur ...

