Nilfisk Holding A/S: Nilfisk appoints Jon Sintorn as new CEO

The Board of Directors at Nilfisk announces the appointment of Jon Sintorn as new CEO, after conducting a thorough search process over the last six months.

Jon Sintorn, a Swedish national with extensive leadership and CEO experience joins Nilfisk from Nobia AB, where he has served as President & CEO since 2019, leading a transformation of the company. Nobia AB is a European leader in designing, producing, and selling kitchens to consumers and professionals, serving seven main markets with 5,500 employees, delivering an annual revenue of around 14 bn SEK.

Previously, Jon served as President & CEO of Permobil AB for 9 years. During his tenure, the company grew from a small niche player to a global leader increasing revenue from SEK 1 bn to SEK 4 bn.

Peter Nilsson, Chair of the Board of Directors in Nilfisk comments:

"I am very pleased to announce Jon Sintorn as CEO of Nilfisk. Jon has a proven track-record with transforming companies to maximize their value creation potential across different industries. In addition to his strategic business skills and deep technological insight, Jon has a strong people focus and extensive experience with leading global companies meeting customer needs worldwide. These qualities are key to ensure that Nilfisk becomes the recognized market leader within the professional cleaning equipment and services industry."

Jon Sintorn says about his new appointment:

"Nilfisk has a rich legacy in innovation and engineering, aiding its customers by pushing the boundaries for mechanical and autonomous cleaning for nearly 120 years. I am truly excited to take on this task. Together with the team, building on Nilfisk's strong foundation and with Business Plan 2026 as our platform, we will move Nilfisk even further in becoming a true market leader and continue to raise the bar for sustainable product innovation."

René Svendsen-Tune will stay on as Interim CEO of Nilfisk until Jon Sintorn assumes the role, which will be no later than July 1, 2024.

For further information, please contact

Elisabeth Klintholm, VP, Head of Investor Relations & Group Communications, +45 2555 6337

Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Communications & Media Relations, +45 4231 0007