Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Top Pick 2024: Diese Goldaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot! Jetzt kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D48V | ISIN: CA65344X1050 | Ticker-Symbol: O83
Tradegate
18.12.23
08:51 Uhr
0,111 Euro
+0,003
+3,07 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTGEN FOOD ROBOTICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTGEN FOOD ROBOTICS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1060,11011:47
0,1050,10911:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.12.2023 | 09:36
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NextGen Food Robotics Corp.: NextGen Acquires Commissary Kitchen Facility

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Food Robotics Corp. (the "Company" or "NextGen") (NEO: NGRB; OTC Pink: NGRBF; Frankfurt: O83) is pleased to announce that it has acquired an established, 10,000 sq. ft. commissary facility located in central Vancouver pursuant to an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has assumed the lease and acquired all of the facility's equipment - including an expansive array of high-end equipment and cold storage - allowing the Company to take over the facility on a turn-key basis and to commence operations immediately following closing. The Company paid a cash purchase price of $550,000.

Paul Rivas, CEO of NextGen, commented, "We are excited with the continued expansion of our commissary division. Our new facility will provide startups, entrepreneurs, ghost kitchens and small food manufacturers with an opportunity to build their brands".

About NextGen Food Robotics
Nextgen Food Robotics is an automated robotic food co-packer and manufacturer that uses technology to modernize its food manufacturing processes. Additionally, Nextgen is developing the "Lily app", which is an AI-powered food application.

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact:

Paul Rivas, Chief Executive Officer

1 (236) 471-1357

info@nextgenai.ca

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions and in this news release include statements respecting the ability of the Company to commence operations immediately following closing. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

Neither the Neo Exchange nor IIROC accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.