More than 200 entries from across 39 countries made up the field for the pv magazine Awards 2023 and there was genuine innovation on display in all categories. Significant demands have been placed on the solar and energy storage industries in 2023, but that hasn't stopped the sector from making great leaps in performance. The winners of the pv magazine Awards 2023 serve as shining examples of what can be achieved through a continuous improvement philosophy.Eight pv magazine Awards 2023 winners have been chosen, in a year that was characterized by innovation at all levels, from module manufacture ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...