Volt Solar Energy: Volt Energy Group Secures Major Serie A Round to pursue the Residential, Commercial and Industrial Solar Market

Volt Energy Group, owner of Volt Solar Energy the #1 solar company in South Florida, has successfully raised US$6 million as a Series A round, marking a crucial milestone in the company's growth and expansion efforts.

Company Information

Volt Energy Group is committed to making a meaningful and lasting social, economical and environmental impact. Its vision is to develop Solar Commercial, Industrial and Residential solutions across the globe.

Volt Commercial & Industrial is the new group division, a B2B oriented company, servicing businesses and industrial needs on their path to renewable energy adoption.

Volt Solar Energy, is the B2C oriented arm of the group, with first projects in Latin America in 2015 and since 2020 headquartered in Miami, FL. Volt Solar Energy offers a comprehensive suite of energy services, including design, installation, financing, maintenance and energy efficiency, all with an unwavering commitment to delivering an outstanding solar experience.

Volt Energy Group will pursue through its subsidiaries the development of a holistic approach towards energy efficiency and renewable energy adoption across the globe.

Series A Round Details

Volt Energy Group US$6 million Series A round from an undisclosed private equity firm. This funding will be directed towards boosting their presence in the residential market of Florida, with the goal of surpassing +US$ 100 million in revenue by 2025. Additionally, the group aims to extend its footprint into the Commercial & Industrial sector at a global scale.

Company's Vision

Solar is not the future; it is the present. Our vision is a world powered by clean and renewable energy, where every community has access to affordable and reliable power. We are committed to not only revolutionizing solar energy, but also to advocate for energy independence. Through a comprehensive approach encompassing on-site energy generation, advanced energy storage solutions, roofing solutions, and energy efficiency measures, we strive to lead the way towards a world that is not only cleaner and more sustainable, but also empowers individuals, businesses and communities with the ability to take control of their own energy needs. By reducing carbon emissions, combating climate change, and fostering energy independence, we aim to create a better, more sustainable world for generations to come.

Market Insights

Due to increased energy costs, improvements in solar panel and equipment and the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act, the US Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sector is set to finish 2023 with a 17% growth YoY with forecasts of sustained double-digit growth in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors in the coming years. Currently about 5% of annual US energy is solar-powered, with ambitions to reach from 20% to 30% by 2030. Conservatively, the industry is poised to double in size over the next five years. Innovations like storage solutions amplify the solar boom, while government initiatives to boost domestic production, particularly in solar panels, provide additional impetus. These factors collectively paint a compelling picture of a thriving industry with promising growth prospects.

Milestones and Achievements

Leading up to this milestone investment, Volt Solar Energy has achieved several noteworthy accomplishments. These include being the fastest growing company in Florida, the fastest installations in the market, and a stunning 4.9 out 5 rating in Google Reviews. All of these achievements have solidified the company's reputation as an industry leader. Also, Volt Solar Energy has shown outstanding performance in the company financial indicators, which will continue to improve with the recent round.

Recent market data reveals that only 2% percent of Florida households take advantage of the benefits of solar energy. There is much to grow in the Florida market, compared to the 17% adoption level of California. The sunshine state has a lot of catching up to do.

Founder Team

Alex Bril, CEO and Co-Founder of Volt Solar Energy has explained that "Securing a Series A round is crucial to achieve the growth Volt Solar Energy envisions, as we also will invest into the development of new markets and products. The goal is to become one of the national leaders in the B2B and B2C renewable energy and energy efficiency market. This investment round opens up a new stage for Volt Solar Energy, turning our company into a wider and empowered Volt Energy Group." Volt Solar Energy cares deeply for sustainable growth and solid economic metrics, Borja Penalver, CFO and Co-Founder of Volt Solar Energy is an experienced executive in the industry managing solar energy companies in United States, Europe and Latin America, explains that Volt Solar Energy financial strategy will ensure smart resource allocation to hit our revenue targets and market expansion to other states and sectors, maximizing the value to our customers and our shareholders.

Finally, Mariano Ventura, who joined the company to lead the Commercial and Industrial Division as CEO and Co-founder, played a key role in securing the Series A round. He explains "We are proud to partner with Volt Solar Energy in their mission to drive innovation and sustainability. Their impressive track record and forward-thinking approach makes us a unique and differentiated player in the solar industry. This capital injection empowers a very successful Volt Solar Energy, allowing the company to start a new chapter as a vertically integrated and diversified solar platform: Volt Energy Group."

Sustainability Impact

Volt Solar Energy's installations have significantly reduced carbon emissions, saving over 90,000 tons of CO2 last year. This funding round will further boost our efforts, enabling us to enhance our contribution to a greener planet. With our steadfast dedication to clean and renewable energy, innovative solutions, and a passionate team, Volt Solar Energy is poised to leave a lasting imprint on the solar industry.

About Volt Solar Energy:

Volt Solar Vision is the #1 solar company in South Florida, with a mission to empower homeowners to achieve energy independence through a comprehensive 360-degree approach to energy efficiency.

Contact:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

