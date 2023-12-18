Two new PV bike-path projects are now operating in the Netherlands under an initiative launched in 2018 by Rijkswaterstaat, the Dutch water management agency.France's Colas and Dutch construction contractor BAM Royal Group have commissioned two cycle paths equipped with photovoltaic modules in the Netherlands. The bike paths each span 1,000 square meters in the provinces of North Brabant and North Holland. The PV module tech offers an efficiency of 21% per square meter. The solar cells are protected by a multilayer of resin and the electrical architecture has been designed to reduce the amount ...

