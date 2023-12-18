Anzeige
Montag, 18.12.2023
WKN: A3DL44 | ISIN: SE0017885379 | Ticker-Symbol: 1CLA
GlobeNewswire
18.12.2023 | 11:23
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Cell Impact AB (673/23)

At the request of Cell Impact AB, Cell Impact AB equity right will be traded
on First North Growth Market as from December 19, 2023. 



Security name: Cell Impcat AB TO 2
-----------------------------------
Short name:   CI TO 2      
-----------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021021722    
-----------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  315500       
-----------------------------------

Terms:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - Warrant holders are entitled to subscribe for one new share for each  
     Warrant. The Subscription Price shall be determined to an amount equal 
     to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price of the Company's  
     shares during a period of 10 trading days between 2 September 2024 and 
     13 Sepember 2024, however not more than SEK 0,44 or lower than SEK 0,12
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr September 16, 2024 - September 30, 2024.                
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  September 25, 2024.                           
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00
399.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
