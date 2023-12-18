Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Cell Impact AB (673/23)

At the request of Cell Impact AB, Cell Impact AB equity right will be traded on First North Growth Market as from December 19, 2023. Security name: Cell Impcat AB TO 2 ----------------------------------- Short name: CI TO 2 ----------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021021722 ----------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 315500 ----------------------------------- Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Warrant holders are entitled to subscribe for one new share for each Warrant. The Subscription Price shall be determined to an amount equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price of the Company's shares during a period of 10 trading days between 2 September 2024 and 13 Sepember 2024, however not more than SEK 0,44 or lower than SEK 0,12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr September 16, 2024 - September 30, 2024. iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last September 25, 2024. tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.