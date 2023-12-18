Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.12.2023 | 11:30
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit's Crypto Ark Space: Shaping the Future of Crypto Collaboration in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, has opened the doors of "The Crypto Ark Space," within its global headquarters in Dubai. It's a collaborative hub for clients, traders, and Web3 enthusiasts from all walks of life, offering a space for learning and collaboration.

Bybit Logo

The Crypto Ark Space is the embodiment of Bybit's vision for a connected and educated crypto community. The first offering is the Crypto Ark Trading Academy, a premier educational initiative, which is structured like a three-term academic year with weekly sessions. From high school students to university scholars and educators, the academy is poised to become a cornerstone of crypto education.

Adding to the exuberance, Crypto Kid, the world-renowned youthful trader and technical analyst, will be conducting weekly seminars. Having started his investment journey with pocket money, Crypto Kid, whose real name is Efe, has now established one of the fastest-growing YouTube channels in the crypto space. His story is not just inspiring but also reflective of the inclusive and boundless nature of the crypto world.

"The Crypto Ark Space is setting the standard for crypto education and community engagement," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. "Our aim is to create a future where everyone has access to the knowledge they need to succeed in the world of cryptocurrencies."

The academy's seminars, which run every Thursday from 7:00pm to 8:30pm, are designed to be as informative as they are engaging. In addition to the in-person experience, Bybit will ensure inclusivity by recording these sessions, allowing a remote audience to participate in this educational journey.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X (Twitter) | Youtube



Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybits-crypto-ark-space-shaping-the-future-of-crypto-collaboration-in-dubai-302017700.html

