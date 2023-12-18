Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues update on Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI): Occupier demand continues to drive income



18-Dec-2023 / 11:14 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 18 December 2023 Edison issues update on Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI): Occupier demand continues to drive income In H124, Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) continued to benefit from robust occupier demand, underpinning earnings and dividends. Rents continued to grow and occupancy increased, with further near-term progress in sight, reflected in our increased EPRA earnings forecast. Asset management is also supporting capital values, although overall, following market trends, these continue to drift and NAV is modestly lower. The FY24 DPS target represents an attractive yield of 6.5%, with the potential for capital growth, while the discount to H124 NAV is 11%. CREI trades at a premium to peers (average yield 7.0%, discount 28%), which has consistently been the case since listing. Unlike some peers, DPS is fully covered, while a focus on higher yield, smaller lot-size properties has historically supported risk-adjusted income returns.

Click here to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than 100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Martyn King +44 (0)20 3077 5700 financials@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



