Biocon Biologics Ltd: Biocon Biologics Concludes Integration of Acquired Biosimilars Business in ~120 countries

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocon Biologics, a unique, fully integrated, global biosimilars company with a rich portfolio of insulins and monoclonal antibodies, has successfully concluded the integration of the acquired Viatris biosimilars business with the transition of 10+ Emerging Markets and Japan, Australia and New Zealand in the final phase.



All Viatris' biosimilars brands, including Ogivri® & Hertraz® (bTrastuzumab), Abevmy® (bBevacizumab), Fulphila® (bPegfilgrastim), Hulio® (bAdalimumab), Nepexto® (bEtanercept), Semglee® (bGlargine) and Kirsty® (bAspart) are now part of Biocon Biologics' commercial franchise in Advanced Markets and 80+ Emerging Markets. Most of these products have been developed by Biocon Biologics and are being manufactured at its world-class facilities in India and Malaysia.

Biocon Biologics will now have a strong commercial footprint across ~120 countries with a direct presence in the U.S., Canada, Europe and 9 key Emerging Market countries of India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, South Africa, Brazil, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

"I am very proud and excited that we have successfully completed the integration of the acquired business across 120 countries. The conclusion of this final wave of transition is a significant milestone and marks the beginning of Biocon Biologics' transformation to a fully integrated global company. I congratulate and thank the entire Biocon Biologics team - colleagues, advisors, and partners. This seamless transition, achieved ahead of schedule, is an outcome of relentless focus, untiring efforts and an unwavering commitment to patients and business continuity." - Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director.

"This milestone presents a unique opportunity for our teams to take Brand Biocon Biologics directly to many markets. This self-led business model will take us closer to the patients, MoHs, prescribers and payers. It will allow us to expand affordable access to larger patient pools and generate significant savings for healthcare systems in these emerging markets, thus enabling equitable access to high quality biosimilars." - Susheel Umesh, Chief Commercial Officer - Emerging Markets.

Biocon Biologics has made several key leadership appointments, built new capabilities and infrastructure from the ground up and set up dedicated teams to address the growing needs of patients and customers through self-led and partner or distributor-led commercial models to ensure business continuity for patients, prescribers, partners, and healthcare systems.

