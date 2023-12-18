China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC): CNPC Unveils the Zero Distance to CNPC Campaign: Showcasing Technological Advancements and Community Empowerment

BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road initiative, CNPC has unveiled the Zero Distance to CNPC campaign. The campaign, with an international focus, welcomed journalists and hosts from China Arab TV, international students from China University of Petroleum, Beijing, and foreign employees of CNPC. They were invited to explore oilfields, wells, refineries and gas stations, and to engage in CNPC's Rural Revitalization Demonstration Project through field visits and exchanges. The event highlighted CNPC's significant contributions to local economic empowerment and societal advancement.

PetroChina Liaohe Oilfield was chosen as the first stop of the campaign. Northeastern China, a key petroleum industrial region, has, over the past decades, witnessed the development of several cities uniquely characterized by the oil industry. Liaoning Province, home to one of China's oldest oil refining industrial bases, has evolved into a crucial player in the petrochemical sector. The visitors toured Liaohe Oilfield, including a museum showcasing handicrafts made from high pour point oil, the Red Beach National Scenic Corridor, and the nation's largest heavy crude oil production base. The visit offered insights into the unique regional culture and characteristics of the prominent oil and petrochemical production area.

The event also welcomed the delegation of foreign media journalists to Jinlong Gas Station, CNPC's first integrated energy service station offering refueling, gas refueling, hydrogen refueling, charging and convenience services under one roof. Serving as a key energy supplier during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, visitors witnessed firsthand the integration of advanced technologies. These included systems for license plate and facial recognition, thermal imaging, contactless payment, in-car instant shopping, hazardous behavior recognition and PDA-based smart inspection, all noted and observed by the visiting journalists.

The campaign included an invitation for the guests to stay at the Jiangzhuang Homestay in Henan Province. This homestay endeavor, transforming the ancient village of Jiangzhuang near the Yellow River into a community lodging experience, was developed with CNPC's support. Guests immersed themselves in traditional crafts, including creating garments from traditional Chinese coarse cloth and engaging in paper-cutting, as well as participating in local folk festivals during which they experienced firsthand the folk customs of the Yellow River region.

The campaign guided the visitors through the company's efforts in advancing and green technologies. It also highlighted CNPC's committed initiatives in boosting local economy.

