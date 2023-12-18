Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - Tembo Gold Corp. (TSXV: TEM) ("Tembo" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated November 30, 2023, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the Company's name change to Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. The Company's new trading symbol on the TSX-V will be "LVG" . The effective date when the Company will begin trading under the new name and CUSIP number is Thursday, December 21st , 2023.

The Company's new CUSIP number is 510915101 and the transfer agent of the Company continues to be Alliance Trust. There is no change in the capitalization of the Company in connection with the change of name and no action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Shareholders holding share certificates of the Company can request a replacement certificate, however new certificates are not required and will not be automatically issued.

The name change is separate and distinct from the acquisition of Imwelo Project from Lake Victoria Gold Limited.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Tembo,

Simon Benstead

Executive Chairman & CFO

Phone: +1 604-685-9316

Email: sbenstead@tembogold.com

For more information please contact:

Simon Benstead

Executive Chairman & CFO

Phone: + 1 604-685-9316



Email: sbenstead@tembogold.com

Marc Cernovitch

CEO & Director

Phone: +1 604-685-9316



Email: mcernovitch@tembogold.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191308