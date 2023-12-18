Healthcare intelligence organisation earns recognition as employer of choice and leading innovator in the clinical trial industry

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation (CRO), finishes the second half of 2023 with positive recognition as a top-rated employer and leader in clinical trial innovation.

In recognition of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts and as an employer of choice, ICON ranked 88th in TIME's list of the World's Best Companies of 2023, the highest ranking CRO within the top 750 companies included. The award evaluates companies using standardised KPIs on sustainability, revenue and employee satisfaction. ICON was also included on both the Forbes World's Best Employers and World's Top Companies for Women lists for 2023 and was the only CRO to feature in the 'Drugs and Biotechnology' industry sector for both awards.

For the second year running, ICON received the Financial Times Leaders in Diversity Award. Selection for the award is primarily based on employee opinions of their own employer's diversity and inclusion practices as well as those adopted by other prominent employers in their respective industries. This year, three objective indicators were added to calculate final scores: share of women in management positions, communications made in favour of diversity, and a diversity score calculated by data provider Denominator.

ICON's commitment to generating opportunities for all stakeholders through sustainable growth and embracing emerging technologies was recognised by the Frost Sullivan Institute, which presented ICON with the '2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Award'.

Steve Cutler, CEO, ICON noted: "ICON works hard to build an environment that nurtures growth and success for all. These awards also recognise our commitment to achieving our ESG goals by operating as sustainably as possible, creating an inclusive workplace, driving better patient outcomes, and ensuring the highest ethical standards across all our operations."

ICON's employees were also individually recognised for their significant contributions to the industry. Rose Kidd, President, Operations Delivery was included on the PharmaVoice 100 list, which recognises the most inspiring life sciences leaders. Multiple ICON employees and teams were recognised for their excellent performance during the year in the PharmaTimes' Clinical Researcher of the Year The Americas 2023 awards. ICON was also named PharmaTimes' 'Clinical Research Company of the Year'.

In acknowledgement of its leading work in digital innovation, ICON was awarded a Silver Stevie Award at the 21st Annual International Business Awards for its AI tool, 'Cassandra'. This harnesses real-world data to predict the requirements of US Food Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) post-marketing studies. Additionally, ICON's Independent Data Monitoring Committee and Endpoint Adjudication (IDEA) group was honoured with the 2023 AG Mednet 'Judi Innovation' Award for its efforts in optimising and accelerating clinical trial processes through collaboration and innovation.

ICON's excellence in developing creative and strategic marketing campaigns was spotlighted at the 2023 MarCom Awards. The company was recognised with one Platinum and two Gold Marcom Awards in the strategic communications category. At the Graphic Design USA awards, it was a recipient of two Health Wellness Design Awards. Furthermore, at the 2023 Rx Club Show Awards, ICON was an award winner in the print, interactive and video category.

A full list of ICON's industry awards can be viewed at www.iconplc.com/awards/.

