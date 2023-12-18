EQS-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Amundi Physical Metals plc
(« Issuer »)
Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2023
Dublin, December 18, 2023
The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public its semi-annual financial report as of September 30, 2023 (the "Report").
The Report is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).
Copies of the Report are available upon request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.
End of Inside Information
