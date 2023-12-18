Anzeige
Montag, 18.12.2023
WKN: 889488 | ISIN: DK0010219153 | Ticker-Symbol: R90
Tradegate
18.12.23
11:54 Uhr
263,10 Euro
-0,40
-0,15 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire
18.12.2023 | 13:35
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Rockwool A/S - change in number of shares due to conversion of A shares to B shares

Due to conversion of A shares to B shares in Rockwool A/S, the number of shares
in the company's share classes will be changed. The changes will take effect on
Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 20 December 2023. 



ISIN:          DK0010219070            
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Rockwool A             
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before decrease: 10,785,857 shares (DKK 107,858,570)
------------------------------------------------------------
Decrease:        9,698 shares (DKK 96,980)     
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after decrease:  10,776,159 shares (DKK 107,761,590)
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:       DKK 10               
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook code:     ROCK A               
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:      3454                
------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN:          DK0010219153            
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Rockwool B             
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before increase: 10,834,852 shares (DKK 108,348,520)
------------------------------------------------------------
Increase:        9,698 shares (DKK 96,980)     
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after increase:  10,844,550 shares (DKK 108,445,500)
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:       DKK 10               
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       ROCK B               
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:      3456                
------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
