Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Cordoba has completed a Feasibility Study ("Feasibility Study") prepared in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for the Company's flagship Alacran Project ("Alacran or Project"). The Board of Directors for Cordoba unanimously approved the completion and filing of the Feasibility Study on December, 14, 2023. Information from the Feasibility Study has been used as the basis for the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA").

The Alacran Project is situated in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, which is approximately 390 km northwest of Bogotá, and 160km north of Medellín in Colombia, amongst 22 mining concessions owned by the Company, of which, 5 licenses are part of the Alacran Project. The Company conducted several exploration programs between 2012 and 2023, consisting of geological mapping, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveys, and various drilling campaigns, that supported the completion of the 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment, the 2022 Pre-Feasibility Study, and the current 2023 Feasibility Study, which marks the beginning of the development phase for the Project.

Key highlights of the Feasibility Study:

Initial Capital Cost ("CAPEX") is estimated to be approximately US$420.4 million for the construction of a conventional truck-shovel open pit mine;

The Project is anticipated to hold an after-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") of US$360 million with an Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 23.8% and a payback period of 3 years;

The Project's mine life is projected to be 14.2 years in addition to the estimated two years of construction and pre-production mining, of which, freshly mined ore will be stockpiled alongside historical tailings;

The life of mine ("LOM") cash costs for copper, net of by-product, is US$1.35/lb with by-product credits at US$1.31/lb, and a total LOM cash cost at US$2.66/lb; (cash costs excludes sustaining capital);

The average mining rate for the project is projected to be 39.5 Mt of mined material per year of which ore material will be fed to dual processing plants consisting of a main processing facility for fresh and transition material, and a separate wash gravity plant for saprolite ore and historical tailings;

The Company filed the EIA application with the relevant Colombian Government authority on December 11, 2023 and was issued the official filing number on December 12, 2023;

In accordance with the Strategic Framework Agreement ("Strategic Agreement") signed with joint-development partner JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd. ("JCHX"), the second installment of US$40 million will be payable by JCHX to the Company within ten business days subsequent to the approval of the Feasibility Study by the Cordoba Board of Directors and the filing of the EIA application (see further details below).

A technical report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on Cordoba's website at www.cordobaminerals.com within 45 days of the issuance of this news release. Readers are encouraged to read the technical report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions and exclusions that relate to the details summarized in this news release. The technical report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

The information from the Feasibility Study forms the basis for the comprehensive EIA study which is required by Colombian law, and the official notification of receipt of application from the environmental authority commences the review process of the EIA application. Leading up to the filing of the EIA, ongoing communication by means of support and technical workshops with the relevant government authorities has enabled a smooth and expedited application filing.

"The filing of the EIA in conjunction with the completion of the Feasibility Study for Alacran officially commences the next chapter for Cordoba as we transition from a pure exploration company to a development enterprise, which is a landmark milestone achieved through the unequivocal dedication by the Cordoba team and unwavering support from our shareholders and stakeholders," commented Ms. Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and CEO of Cordoba.



Project Economics Largely Consistent with Pre-Feasibility Guidance

The Feasibility Study reinforces the majority of metrics and economic figures presented in the 2022 Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"):



2022 Pre-Feasibility Study 2023 Feasibility Study

After Tax Pre Tax After Tax Pre Tax Total Initial Capital Costs US$435 M US$420.4 M NPV (8% discount) US$415 M US$735 M US$360 M US$633 M IRR 25.40% 36.10% 23.8% 33.9% Payback 2.9 Years 2.2 Years 3.0 Years 2.3 Years

2022 PFS Long term consensus pricing for Cu was US$3.60/lbs, Au was US$1,650/oz, Ag was US$21/oz

2023 FS Long term consensus pricing for Cu is US$3.99/lbs, Au is US$1,715/oz, Ag is US$22.19/oz

The initial CAPEX contains direct and indirect costs, including:

an open pit mine development, along with the required equipment fleet, and support infrastructures and services;

a conventional Semi-Autogenous Ball Mill Crusher ("SABC") circuit and flotation process plant producing a Copper ("Cu") concentrate and a high-grade Gold ("Au"), and Silver ("Ag") concentrate with supporting infrastructures and services (see further details below);

a separate wash gravity plant for the processing of saprolite ore and historical tailings will produce a high-grade Au and Ag concentrate (see further details below);

a co-disposal waste rock with thickened tailings Waste Management Facility ("WMF");

other on-site infrastructures including potable and sewage water treatment, electrical substation, and distribution, shops, and other general facilities; and

relevant off-site infrastructures.

The Detailed Engineering Phase for the Alacran Project to Begin Immediately

Detailed mine engineering and design work is planned to commence in early 2024, with early engineering targeting a completion date late in Q2 2024. The feasibility level of engineering work, which depicts approximately 30-40% of the total engineering tasks required for the Project had already been carried out to support the CAPEX calculations for the Feasibility Study.

The Feasibility Study envisions a relatively low surface footprint with the main infrastructure components comprising of the mine and processing plant, site accommodation facilities, a tailings waste management facility, external and internal access roads, power supply and distribution, freshwater supply and distribution, and process water supply and distribution.

The Feasibility Study concluded that the mine will have an average mining rate of 39.5 Mt of total mined material per year. The extracted ore material from the open pit mine will use conventional crushing, flotation, re-grinding, and gravity concentration as the primary method of processing through a dual plant facility featuring:

a mill throughput rate of 17,600 t/d for the main facility processing the fresh and transition material;

a gravity wash plant throughput rate of 2,400 t/d of saprolite material and 1,200 t/d of historical tailings material;

a Non-Potentially Acid Generating ("NPAG") waste rock borrow area to provide initial quantity of NPAG waste rock for the WMF embankment; and

a two-year pre-production mining period to coincide with the WMF initial development.

The WMF will consist of a valley-type impoundment to provide permanent storage for co-disposal of Potentially Acid Generating ("PAG") tailings and PAG/Uncertain waste rock. Thickened PAG tailings will be delivered to the WMF at a design solids content of approximately 55% by mass. PAG and Uncertain waste rock from open pit development will be hauled to the WMF. A portion of the PAG and Uncertain waste rock excavated from open pit development will be encapsulated into the perimeter embankments, and the remainder will be placed within the WMF basin and covered with tailings. Saprolite and NPAG waste rock from open pit mine development will be primarily used to construct the WMF embankments and downstream buttresses.

Selection Process for the Detailed Design and the Engineering and Procurement Contractor(s) has Commenced

An in-person workshop to initiate the detailed engineering phase of the Alacran Project between Cordoba and JCHX has been scheduled for January 2024.

On December 8, 2022, Cordoba and JCHX announced that the parties had entered into the Strategic Agreement for the joint-development of the Alacran Project, with JCHX purchasing a 50% ownership interest in the Project for an aggregate consideration of US$100 million (approximately C$134 million). The purchase consideration was agreed to be fulfilled upon the achievement of the following milestones:

US$40 million upon closing of the transaction; US$40 million upon a Cordoba board approved Feasibility Study of the Alacran Project, and the submission of the EIA to the Colombian Government; US$20 million upon the approval of the EIA.

According to the Strategic Agreement, JCHX (or its affiliate) has the right of first offer to bid on the Engineering, Procurement and Construction ("EPC") and Detailed Design Agreement contracts, provided that Cordoba has the right to open the process out to competitive tender; of which, JCHX will have the right to match any competitive bid.

Procurement activities will be prioritized to schedule critical items for the construction of the mine and the estimated lead times are as follows:

Description Lead Time

(ARO, weeks) Ex works / FCA / CIF

(Days) Shipping

(Days) Origin SAG and Ball Mills 52 300 60 China Pebble Crusher 52 300 60 China Jaw Crusher 52 300 60 China Rock breaker 22 120 30 Chile Apron feeders 45 252 60 China Conveyors 78 480 60 China Electromagnets 30 210 0 Brazil Jameson cells 48 273 60 Vietnam & Australia Flotation cells 47 266 60 China & Europe Hydrocyclones 51 294 60 China Bridge crane 23 140 15 Colombia Concentrate thickener 49 280 60 China & India Regrind mill 52 300 60 China Concentrate filter 35 180 60 Peru Lime plant 40 245 30 Peru Knelson gravity concentrators 36 186 60 China & USA Vibrating screens 36 217 30 Brazil Prefabricated electrical rooms 56 360 30 Peru

Note: Lead time includes marine transport to Barranquilla port

Source: DRA Global Limited, 2023

Ms. Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and CEO of Cordoba, further commented, "Given our partner JCHX's deep experience in mine construction, development, and contract mining, we are very confident that the Company will be able to swiftly compose the most optimal plan and assemble the best possible team to promptly bring the Alacran Project online."

Construction Financing Assessment is Underway

A comprehensive process to assess funding options for the Project has already commenced, with all combinations of financial instruments currently being evaluated to deliver optimum value for the Project.

The 2023 Feasibility Study Provides Further Confidence on the Capability of the Alacran Project

The results from the 2023 In-Fill Drilling Campaign ("in-fill drilling") reinforces the consistency between the 2023 Feasibility Study and 2022 Pre-Feasibility Study mineral resource block models by intersecting grades broadly consistent with those previously predicted (see Annexure 1 for details).

This in-fill drilling campaign surpassed its original target of 40,000 metres and completed a total of 44,889.75 metres in 233 diamond drill holes. The results from the in-fill drilling along with various metallurgical testing further confirmed the continuity of the mineralization zone amongst the Alacran orebody which displays consistent Cu, Au and Ag mineralization.

Jaime Aroca, Chief Geologist, with Anibal Quintero, a member of the drilling team to inspect the core barrel and monitor the quality of the core samples at the Alacran Project.

Symbolic intercepts from the in-fill drilling campaign include:

ACD195 at 71.11 metres ("m") from 48.89 m to 120 m with 0.98% Cu, 0.34 g/t Au and 6.16 g/t Ag, or 1.15% Cu equivalent 1 ("CuEq").

ACD204 at 130.9 m from 18 m to 148.9 m with 0.4% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au and 3.06 g/t Ag, or 0.47% CuEq 1 , including: 1.3 m from 18 m to 49.3 with 0.88% Cu, 0.28 g/t Au, 6.10 g/t Ag, or 1.02 % CuEq 1 ; and 47.5m from 69.4 m to 116.9 m with 0.38 % Cu, 0.15 g/t Au and 3.24 g/t Ag, or 0.46% CuEq 1 .



ACD204 at 42.8 m intersected a fossiliferous limestone that has been reported in previous holes, where chalcopyrite and pyrite mineralization replace bivalve shells.

Hole ACD204 at 42.8 m.

ACD202 at 99.82 m intersected a thin Carbonate Base Metal vein that is approximately 1.0-m thick. This was within a 1.2 m interval from 99 m to 100.2 m and returned 2.63% Cu, 2.94 g/t Au and 29.9 g/t Ag.

Hole ACD202 at 99.82 m.

Lab-scale gravity testing from the fresh, transition, saprolite, and historical tailings materials confirmed the recovery of both gold and silver from all material types. While the flotation testing within the fresh and transition material confirmed that copper, gold, and silver can be recovered. The combination of the lab and specific gravity testing on the saprolite material confirmed a lower overall density when compared to the material tested during the 2022 Pre-Feasibility Study.

2023 Mineral Resource Statement

Grade Tonnage:

Classification Deposit Tonnes (t) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Indicated Alacran 96,700,000 0.42 0.24 2.69 Historic Tailings 2,756,000 - 0.28 0.89 Costa Azul - - - - Montel East - - - - Montel West - - - - Total 99,456,000 0.41 0.24 2.65 Inferred Alacran 1,572,000 0.09 0.18 3.86 Historic Tailings - - - - Costa Azul 10,421,000 0.23 0.18 0.62 Montel East 9,335,000 0.31 0.23 1.13 Montel West 10,511,000 0.09 0.36 1.14 Total 31,839,000 0.20 0.25 1.10

Metal Content:

Classification Deposit Tonnes (t) Cu (lb) Au (oz) Ag (oz) Indicated Alacran 96,700,000 904,532,300 740,300 8,394,100 Historic Tailings 2,756,000 - 25,100 78,400 Costa Azul - - - - Montel East - - - - Montel West - - - - Total 99,456,000 904,532,300 765,400 8,472,500 Inferred Alacran 1,572,000 3,183,800 9,100 168,000 Historic Tailings - - - - Costa Azul 10,421,000 53,782,000 58,800 209,200 Montel East 9,335,000 63,548,000 67,800 338,500 Montel West 10,511,000 20,583,900 123,300 385,200 Total 31,839,000 141,097,700 259,000 1,100,900

Refer to Annexure 2 for Notes on Mineral Resources.

2023 Mineral Reserve Statement

Category Area Material Cut-off Value (US$/t) Tonnes (t) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Probable Mineral Reserve Historic Tailings Tailings 2.58 1,234,000 -- 0.29 0.89 Alacran Open Pit Saprolite 2.07 7,359,000 -- 0.24 2.72 Alacran Open Pit Transition 10.26 2,277,000 0.5 0.2 2.78 Alacran Open Pit Fresh 10.26 87,079,000 0.45 0.23 2.65 Alacran Open Pit Fresh + Transition 10.26 89,357,000 0.45 0.23 2.65 Total Total Total 97,950,000 0.41 0.23 2.63

Refer to Annexure 3 for Notes on Mineral Reserves.

Dual Processing Plants to be Erected to Increase Recovery of Metals

The deposit of historical tailings left behind by past illegal miners at the Project has been included into the design of the mine operations due to the tailings' containment of economically recoverable Au and Ag. The past illegal miners had operated in this area and processed minerals from the Project for over 40 years, resulting in the accumulation of a substantial historical tailings deposit.

The Valdez stream and flood Plain running through the historical tailings area.

As a result, the Feasibility Study envisages a dual processing plant design for the Project. The main processing facility will recover Cu, Ag and Au from the fresh and transition material, while the gravity wash plant will recover gold and silver from the saprolite and historical tailings material. The duel processing design will enhance recoveries for each material type. The saprolite and historical tailings recoveries are:

Saprolite Recoveries Forecast

Grade Range Au/ Ag Recoveries Gravity, all g/t Au Recovery = 36.0 % Gravity, all g/t Ag Recovery = 3.0 %

Historical Tailings Recoveries Forecast

Grade Range Au/ Ag Recoveries Gravity, all g/t Au Recovery = 37.0 % Gravity, all g/t Ag Recovery = 3.5 %

On account of this enhanced recovery of precious metals, the main processing plant will produce a Cu and high grade Ag/Au concentrate, and the wash plant will produce a high grade gold and silver concentrate. Separating these concentrates allows for an improvement in shipping and treatment charges, given the distinct separation of the two types of concentrates.

Key economic results of the 2023 Feasibility Study

Item Unit Total Total mill feed production tonnage Mt 97.9 Recovered Copper Production Mlbs 797.2 Recovered Gold Production Moz 0.55 Recovered Silver Production Moz 5.35 Assumptions



Copper Price US$/lb 3.99 Gold Price US$/oz 1,715 Silver Price US$/oz 22.19 Gross Revenue US$M 4,014.5 Selling Costs US$M 444.3 Operating Costs US$M 1,581.3 Sustaining Capital Costs US$M 93.0 Initial Capital Costs US$M 294.1 Indirect Capital Costs US$M 96.9 Reclamation & Closure Costs US$M 22.6 Contingency US$M 41.0 Key Financial Results



LOM Average Mine Site Operating Costs Cu US$/lb. payable 2.66 LOM Average Mine Site Operating Costs (net of by-product credits) Cu US$/lb. payable 1.35 LOM By-product Credits US$/lb. payable -1.31 Pre-Tax NPV8% US$M 633 Pre-Tax IRR % 33.9% Project Payback Period Years 2.3 Project Life Years 15

Note: LOM Average Mine Site Operating Costs and Mine Site Operating Costs (net of by-product credits) do not include sustaining capital.

Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") is a Priority at Cordoba

The Company continues to recognize the equal importance of ensuring the implementation of ESG principles is to the highest possible standard.

Highlights of ongoing initiatives include:

During the in-fill drilling campaign in 2022/2023, the Project generated approximately 800 jobs for local community members and thereby considerably reducing illegal mining and meaningfully strengthening community relationships;

To date, the Company has trained and upskilled more than 500 community members in partnership with the Colombian government educational training center, Servicio Nacional de Aprendizaje (SENä) to equip local communities with the necessary skills for an opportunity to work at the Project;

In further partnership with SENA, the Company supported and invested in local community members to establish sustainable businesses outside of mining. This included businesses such as uniform manufacturing, supplying of food produce, farming of pig, fish, and especially cocoa beans, whereby this local produce of cocoa beans has become part of the supply chain for the largest chocolate company in Colombia as part of a national incentive;

Ongoing detailed informative workshops and agreements with 12 communities regarding the project lead to a successful and expedited completion of the consultation process with the three indigenous communities situated within the area of impact;

Continual introduction of infrastructure improvements in the municipality, such as roads, medical facility, and schools; and provided various essential medical equipment and services for all communities, in particular for malaria.

The community leader proudly displaying his diploma from the SENA course on best practices for the phytosanitary management of cocoa, supported by the Company.

Competency certification in food handling, in partnership with SENA.

Theoretical assessment during a vocational skills certification in metallurgical welding for residents of Puerto Libertador, predominantly skilled in empirical mining work.

A Clear Path Forward with Focal Milestones Ahead for the Development of Alacran

"We are extremely excited for the completion of the Feasibility Study and filing of the EIA with the Colombian Government. JCHX and Cordoba have been working together closely to ensure a punctual remittance of funds to the company for our investment obligations. We applaud the entire Cordoba team for their tremendous efforts and very much look forward to the next phase of the Alacran project." commented Dr. Huaisheng Peng, President of JCHX Group.

In accordance with the Strategic Agreement between Cordoba and JCHX, JCHX (or its affiliate) has the right to make an offer to acquire up to 100% of the offtake from the current reserve of the Alacran Project, provided that they are paying fair market value and they are the most competitive offer (including a matching right for other third-party proposals).

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to express our sincerest congratulations and gratitude to the entire Cordoba team for countless hours of dedication and hard work that has gone into reaching this momentous achievement," commented Ms. Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and CEO of Cordoba. "We also thank the people and Government of Colombia for their continual support and confidence in the Company, and we look forward to developing a successful project that will bring an abundance of positive economic benefits to Colombia."

Technical Information & Qualified Person

The updated mineral resource estimate and mineral reserve estimate were completed by Todd McCracken, P.Geo. and Joanne Robinson, P.Eng. of BBA Engineering Ltd. respectively. Mr. McCracken, and Ms. Robinson are considered "Qualified Persons" under NI 43-101. The scientific and technical information presented in this news release was reviewed and approved by the "Qualified Persons". Work results provided and undertaken by Cordoba are well documented and collected under the supervision of the "Qualified Persons" working for the Company, and reviewed by Todd McCracken, P.Geo" and are deemed to be valid and without limitations

The scientific or technical information for the in-fill drilling in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information, has been reviewed, verified and approved by Mark Gibson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43-101. Mr. Gibson is the Chief Operating Officer of Cordoba and Chief Geophysics Officer of Ivanhoe Electric Inc., Cordoba's majority shareholder, and is not considered independent under NI 43-101.

Further information about the feasibility study and accompanying reserve estimate, including a discussion about assumptions, parameters, methods and risks, will be available in the Feasibility Study technical report expected to be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com within 45 days of this news release.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Cordoba uses ALS Minerals Laboratory in Medellin, Colombia, ALS Minerals Laboratory in Lima, Peru, and SGS Colombia S.A.S in Medellin, Colombia. These labs operate in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025 and all of which are independent of Cordoba.

Cordoba employs a comprehensive industry standard Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) program. PQ and HQ diamond drill core is cut lengthwise into 3 fractions, 1/4 is sent to geochemistry, half is sent to metallurgy, and 1/4 is left behind in a secure facility for future assay verification.

Some sample shipments are delivered to ALS Minerals Laboratory in Medellin, Colombia where the samples are prepared. Analysis occurs at the ALS Minerals Laboratory in Lima, Peru.

Alternate sample shipments are delivered to SGS Colombia S.A.S in Medellin, Colombia where the samples are prepared and analyzed.

Both analytical labs determine the gold by a 50 g fire assay with an AAS finish. An initial multi- element suite comprising copper, molybdenum, silver, and additional elements are analyzed by four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. All samples with copper values over 10,000 ppm and gold greater than 10 ppm are subjected to an overlimit method for higher grades, which also uses a four-acid digest with an ICP-ES finish, and fire test with gravimetric finish. Certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates are randomly inserted at the geologist's discretion and QA/QC geologist's approval into the sample stream to control laboratory performance (15%).

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has included a non-GAAP performance measure as detailed below. In the mining industry, these are common performance measures but may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and the non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Cash Cost

The Company calculated total cash costs per pound by attributing operation costs for production, broken down by pound of copper produced. While there is no standardized meaning of the measure across the industry, the Company believes that this measure is useful to external users in assessing operating performance.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is jointly developing the Alacran Project with JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd. located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 51% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contact

Ran Li +1-604-689-8765

info@cordobamineralscorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the results of feasibility study, including but not limited to the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimation; timing of completion of the feasibility study technical report; mine plan and operations; the Company's ESG programs; mining methods; design parameters; infrastructure requirements and timing; post-production freight and delivery; operating costs; capital costs; life of mine; royalties; strip ratio; WMF; equipment sourcing and timing; reclamation costs; Mining Technical Work Plan and timing for approval of the EIA for the Alacran Deposit; potential recoveries; the timing and cost for production decisions; production data, taxes; net present value; internal rate of return; sensitivities; and economic potential; permitting timelines and requirements; additional opportunities to enhance the overall project economics; existence of deleterious elements in metal concentrates; production timing; timing for payment of amounts owed under the Strategic Agreement; and the Company's objectives and strategies. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which Cordoba operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, uncertainties relating to epidemics, pandemics and other public health crises, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include failure to obtain necessary consents and approvals, conditions to the completion of the transactions not being satisfied, actual exploration results, continuity of drilling programs, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, uncertainties relating to epidemics, pandemics and other public health crises, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Annexure 1: Remaining Drilling Results of the 2023 In-Fill Drilling Campaign for the Alacran Project

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval2 (m) Copper (%) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) CuEq1

(%) ACD194 69.50 165.00 95.50 0.30 0.19 1.81 0.41 Including 108.50 142.57 34.07 0.47 0.36 3.38 0.67 ACD195 48.89 120 71.11 0.98 0.34 6.16 1.15 ACD196 15.50 95.20 79.70 0.39 0.09 1.01 0.42 ACD197 93.30 113.02 19.72 0.40 0.23 1.48 0.52 ACD198 45.50 144.30 98.80 0.26 0.14 0.95 0.33 Including 72.50 82.70 10.20 0.65 0.47 1.80 0.89 Including 104.30 144.30 40 0.32 0.17 1.51 0.41 ACD199 73 136.41 63.41 0.41 0.22 2.67 0.53 Including 73 89.30 16.30 0.75 0.45 4.53 0.99 Including 110.04 136.41 26.37 0.43 0.23 3.10 0.56 ACD200 * 18.50 174.50 156 0.27 0.06 2.32 0.30 Including* 18.50 28.20 9.70 0.95 0.25 5.37 1.07 Including 153.90 174.50 20.60 0.55 0.23 4.21 0.68 ACD201 48.40 120.70 72.30 0.25 0.14 0.97 0.32 Including 102.70 120.70 18 0.49 0.45 2.32 0.74 ACD202 45.50 211.75 166.25 0.51 0.14 3.59 0.58 Including 45.50 57 11.50 0.85 0.43 2.53 1.06 Including 84 159 75 0.84 0.20 6.64 0.94 ACD203 * 63.30 145.02 81.72 0.67 0.34 3.99 0.85 Including* 63.30 94 30.70 1.12 0.66 5.83 1.47 ACD204 18 148.90 130.90 0.40 0.13 3.06 0.47 Including 18 49.30 31.30 0.88 0.28 6.10 1.02 Including 69.40 116.90 47.50 0.38 0.15 3.24 0.46 ACD205 133.40 239.60 106.20 0.63 0.34 3.26 0.81 Including 133.40 195.05 61.65 0.88 0.44 4.33 1.1 Including 204.15 239.60 35.45 0.34 0.24 2.07 0.47 ACD206 * 30.50 155.30 124.8 0.45 0.10 3.71 0.5 Including 66.90 91.10 24.20 0.82 0.12 6.18 0.87 Including 137.90 147.30 9.40 0.72 0.14 7.82 0.8 ACD207 * 16 167 151 0.55 0.12 4 0.61 Including* 16 32 16 1.25 0.12 4.75 1.26 Including 40 97.80 57.80 0.77 0.16 6.52 0.84 Including 147.55 167 19.45 0.54 0.28 2.91 0.68 ACD208 21 103.60 82.60 0.38 0.08 0.95 0.41 ACD209 23.50 162.45 138.95 0.40 0.12 2.33 0.45 Including 23.50 34.30 10.80 1.27 0.10 5.37 1.27 Including 55.30 91.30 36 0.57 0.16 4.19 0.65 Including 144.50 162.45 17.95 0.49 0.24 2.65 0.62 ACD210 30 111.20 81.20 0.36 0.08 0.91 0.38 Including 43.50 59.40 15.9 0.47 0.17 1.48 0.54 ACD211* 18 158.89 140.89 0.39 0.09 2.56 0.44 Including 18 40.45 22.45 0.96 0.21 5.99 1.06 Including 74.45 96.30 21.85 0.72 0.13 4.74 0.77 ACD212 143 151 8 0.31 0.09 1.07 0.34 ACD212 176 194 18 0.19 0.33 1.22 0.38 ACD213 20.95 71.25 50.30 0.32 0.08 1.88 0.35 Including 20.95 37.89 16.94 0.56 0.05 3.4 0.57 ACD213 153.33 173.4 20.07 0.76 0.32 4.21 0.92 ACD214 45.70 73 27.30 0.63 0.15 4.17 0.70 ACD214 128.18 134.90 6.72 0.37 0.05 3.14 0.39 ACD215 49 123.50 74.50 0.47 0.16 1.27 0.54 Including 54.80 107 52.20 0.55 0.17 1.42 0.62 ACD216 20 158.70 138.70 0.53 0.14 3.48 0.60 Including 20 45.30 25.30 0.82 0.08 5.56 0.84 Including 50.17 111 60.83 0.72 0.18 4.82 0.80 ACD217 18.50 160 141.50 0.37 0.1 2.54 0.41 Including 18.50 60.80 42.30 0.72 0.13 4.53 0.78 Including 108.50 133.10 24.60 0.38 0.14 3.29 0.46 ACD218 52.80 103.50 50.70 0.66 0.09 1.59 0.67 Including 82.80 102 19.20 0.83 0.09 2.13 0.84 ACD219 27 149 122 0.41 0.11 7.36 0.49 Including 59.78 135.40 75.62 0.54 0.13 10.97 0.65 ACD220* 25.10 195.90 170.80 0.26 0.14 1.27 0.33 Including* 25.10 64.12 39.02 0.47 0.18 2.55 0.56 Including* 105.60 195.90 90.30 0.26 0.19 1.29 0.37 ACD221 18 71.40 53.40 0.48 0.16 1.38 0.56 Including 48 71.40 23.40 0.74 0.26 1.92 0.85 ACD222* 31.80 160 128.20 0.32 0.15 0.78 0.39 Including* 31.80 62.50 30.70 0.57 0.11 0.95 0.60 Including 123 160 37 0.45 0.28 1.28 0.6 ACD223 21.50 41.55 20.05 0.46 0.16 0.80 0.52 ACD224 21.90 121.20 99.30 0.49 0.16 1.27 0.56 Including 42.90 52.20 9.30 0.87 0.28 2.24 0.99 Including 71.70 112.70 41 0.70 0.22 1.71 0.79 ACD225* 38.60 177 138.40 0.42 0.07 3.18 0.45 Including* 38.60 122.20 83.60 0.60 0.09 4.48 0.63 ACD226* 20.19 141.69 121.50 0.38 0.13 0.98 0.43 Including* 20.19 65.50 45.31 0.82 0.17 2.06 0.87 ACD227* 20.70 68 47.30 0.74 0.18 1.55 0.80 Including* 20.70 45.10 24.40 1.13 0.24 2.15 1.20 ACD228* 6 148 142 0.35 0.15 0.98 0.42 Including* 6 78.70 72.70 0.57 0.22 1.63 0.67 ACD229 12 153.60 141.60 0.27 0.13 1.59 0.34 Including 105 153.60 48.60 0.42 0.17 3.29 0.51 ACD230 27.70 139.60 111.90 0.47 0.16 1.37 0.53 Including 70.90 125.80 54.90 0.65 0.22 1.81 0.74 ACD231* 42.50 201 158.50 0.37 0.07 2.86 0.40 Including* 42.50 85.27 42.77 0.78 0.14 5.65 0.85 Including 164.20 185.05 20.85 0.52 0.14 4.12 0.59 ACD232 25.57 163.32 137.75 0.45 0.20 1.49 0.55 Including 31.17 87.03 55.86 0.71 0.25 2.73 0.83 Including 128.90 163.32 34.42 0.45 0.30 0.95 0.61 ACD233* 21.10 50.40 29.30 0.51 0.14 1.54 0.56 ACD234 28 151.67 123.67 0.49 0.15 1.61 0.55 Including 28 74.90 46.90 0.68 0.19 2.66 0.76 Including 111.90 147.67 35.77 0.58 0.17 1.54 0.65 ACD235* 26 214.30 188.30 0.39 0.21 1.43 0.49 Including* 26 75.80 49.80 0.51 0.26 1.64 0.64 Including* 122.80 189.88 67.08 0.54 0.34 1.98 0.71 ACD236* 23 119.50 96.50 0.42 0.19 1.07 0.51 Including 79.13 113.35 34.22 0.60 0.30 1.36 0.75 ACD237* 15.50 169.9 154.40 0.20 0.22 0.62 0.32 Including 15.50 59.66 44.16 0.36 0.11 1 0.41 Including* 109.50 169.90 60.40 0.24 0.48 0.79 0.51 ACD238* 13.50 44.10 30.60 0.28 0.58 2.78 0.63 ACD239* 34.20 181.65 147.45 0.29 0.16 1.18 0.37 Including 80.15 148.18 68.03 0.42 0.29 1.67 0.57 ACD240 8.40 175.40 167 0.30 0.10 0.94 0.34 Including 8.40 42 33.60 0.47 0.11 1.11 0.50 Including 108.50 175.40 66.90 0.47 0.15 1.69 0.54 ACD241* 19.50 90.75 71.25 0.38 0.08 0.95 0.40 Including* 19.50 40.77 21.27 0.50 0.15 1.17 0.55 ACD242* 23 70.25 47.25 0.36 0.16 0.46 0.43 ACD243 10.50 38.60 28.10 1.41 0.16 1.30 1.41 ACD244 22 91.22 69.22 0.39 0.10 1.12 0.43 Including 24.87 38.50 13.63 0.63 0.16 1.59 0.69 ACD245* 7.80 46.70 38.90 0.35 0.47 5.19 0.64 ACD246* 16.50 42.40 25.90 0.33 0.15 0.96 0.41 ACD247* 3 31 28 0.20 0.23 1.66 0.34 ACD248* 27.05 195 168 0.33 0.16 0.97 0.40 Including* 27.05 62.20 35.15 0.49 0.14 1.95 0.55 Including 118.87 156.87 38 0.51 0.36 1.03 0.70 ACD249 30.70 116.40 85.70 0.54 0.14 2.28 0.60 Including 40.70 90.50 49.80 0.80 0.16 3.06 0.86 ACD250 144.45 216.80 72.35 0.35 0.60 2 0.70 Including 144 185.50 41 0.45 1 2.31 1.04 ACD251 121.50 203 81.50 0.38 0.39 1.37 0.60 Including 121.50 151.65 30.15 0.40 0.71 1.33 0.80 Including 183.80 203 19.20 0.83 0.32 3.02 0.98 ACD252 58 89.20 31.20 0.19 0.20 0.56 0.30 ACD253 22 44.55 22.55 1.82 0.35 2.16 1.91 ACD254* 3 152.50 149.50 0.21 0.68 1.12 0.61 Including* 3 38.60 35.60 0.56 0.39 3.14 0.77 ACD255* 22.53 162.81 140.28 0.30 0.09 0.92 0.33 Including* 22.53 75.40 52.87 0.67 0.09 2.03 0.69 ACD256 50.15 118.95 68.80 0.68 0.13 2.64 0.73 Including 50.15 85.80 35.65 1 0.19 3.83 1.06 ACD257* 16.50 80.20 63.70 0.44 0.09 0.51 0.47 Including* 16.50 44.30 27.80 0.94 0.14 0.86 0.96 ACD258 20 90.80 70.80 0.30 0.16 0.96 0.38 Including 57.25 80.20 22.95 0.58 0.23 2 0.68 ACD259 172.61 216.60 43.99 0.40 0.26 1.69 0.53 Including 172.61 187.50 14.89 0.86 0.58 3.67 1.17 ACD260 97.10 166.60 69.50 0.31 0.11 2.29 0.37 Including 145.15 166.60 21.45 0.47 0.04 4.21 0.48 ACD261* 157.90 200 42.10 0.41 0.25 1.71 0.54 ACD262 95 103.50 8.50 0.29 0.05 2.46 0.31 ACD263 89 169.50 80.50 0.13 0.37 0.45 0.35 Including 89 101.90 12.90 0.19 1.07 0.76 0.83 Including 141.50 152.25 10.75 0.35 0.61 1.16 0.70 ACD264* 13 47.60 34.80 0.47 0.19 1.36 0.56 ACD265 23.15 80 56.85 0.33 0.13 1.10 0.39 Including 49.15 80 30.85 0.49 0.13 1.71 0.54 ACD266 118.10 220.80 102.70 0.45 0.47 2.11 0.72 Including 140.79 183.60 42.81 0.60 0.84 2.93 1.08 ACD267 47.90 78.30 30.40 0.47 0.17 1.82 0.54 ACD267 121 143.51 22.51 0.38 0.12 1.98 0.44 ACD268 188.10 192.60 4.50 0.89 0.23 7.08 1.01 ACD269* 26.60 186.60 160 0.47 0.26 5.01 0.62 Including* 26.60 70.80 44.20 0.74 0.77 8.87 1.21 Including 154.60 180.60 26 0.70 0.25 4.16 0.82 ACD270 126.63 203.75 77.12 0.26 0.26 0.94 0.41 Including 137 167 30 0.37 0.54 1.32 0.68 ACD271 58.60 148.35 89.75 0.19 0.39 0.76 0.42 Including 102.97 117.05 14.08 0.37 1.06 1.31 0.99 ACD272 51.50 91.60 40.10 0.30 0.11 0.89 0.35 ACD273* 35.10 113.75 78.65 0.17 0.29 0.55 0.34 ACD274 40.58 145.35 104.77 0.30 0.28 1.02 0.45 Including 99.17 124.40 25.23 0.56 0.56 1.98 0.87 ACD275 29.60 31.60 2 0.12 3.19 0.50 2.05 ACD276 155.45 184.35 28.90 0.86 0.75 3.92 1.28 ACD277 46.55 186.80 140.25 0.23 0.59 0.81 0.58 Including 57.50 73.20 15.70 0.73 2.98 2.96 2.50 Including 99.20 120.29 21.09 0.41 0.94 1.13 0.96 ACD278 20.25 66.53 46.28 0.18 5.66 0.75 3.61 ACD279* 29.20 188.10 158.9 0.37 0.15 1.51 0.44 Including* 29.20 78.58 49.38 0.50 0.18 3.44 0.59 Including 98.40 159.34 60.94 0.43 0.21 0.96 0.53 ACD280* 16.60 152.75 136.15 0.37 0.13 1.79 0.43 Including 64 90.50 26.50 0.82 0.29 3.86 0.96 ACD281 34.95 164.45 129.50 0.20 0.33 0.74 0.39 Including 53.40 116.50 63.10 0.29 0.51 1.13 0.59 ACD282 63.39 218.42 155.03 0.27 0.22 1.15 0.39 Including 139.19 167 27.81 0.55 0.62 2.51 0.90 ACD283* 19.20 108.50 89.3 0.33 0.08 0.44 0.36 Including* 19.20 58.10 38.90 0.69 0.12 0.72 0.72 ACD284* 0 177.55 177.55 0.21 0.3 1.04 0.38 Including 66.3 96.42 30.12 0.45 0.52 1.93 0.74 ACD285 47.45 49.45 2 0.35 0.14 1.50 0.41 ACD286 73.70 142 68.30 0.18 0.39 1.98 0.41 ACD287* 22.50 191.55 169.05 0.29 0.13 0.93 0.35 Including 53 96 43 0.59 0.24 1.72 0.71 Including 161.50 191.55 30.05 0.41 0.21 1.61 0.52 ACD288* 19 160.05 141.05 0.33 0.16 0.96 0.41 Including* 19 66.60 47.60 0.58 0.21 2.16 0.67 Including 127.50 154.50 27 0.48 0.24 0.97 0.59 ACD289 50 75 25 0.26 0.27 0.91 0.41 ACD290 20 21 1 0 1.37 13.40 0.91 ACD291 95.60 229 133.40 0.33 0.30 1.54 0.49 Including 137.50 181.90 44.40 0.74 0.61 3.48 1.08 ACD292* 3.45 198.46 195.01 0.24 0.37 0.93 0.46 Including 31.45 106.15 74.70 0.45 0.69 1.61 0.84 ACD293* 22.20 202.35 180.15 0.27 0.11 0.93 0.33 Including* 22.20 65.10 42.90 0.84 0.28 2.83 0.97 ACD294* 12.80 239.12 226.32 0.23 0.33 0.92 0.42 Including* 136.52 233 96.48 0.41 0.64 1.81 0.78 ACD295* 4.60 100.10 95.50 0.27 0.28 0.91 0.43 Including 49.95 100.10 50.15 0.38 0.28 1.29 0.53 ACD296* 6.60 214.25 207.65 0.19 0.22 0.68 0.31 Including 26.42 77.20 50.78 0.34 0.38 1.02 0.56 Including 185.51 214.25 28.74 0.42 0.26 1.78 0.55 ACD297 38.75 88.25 49.50 0.39 0.26 1.08 0.52 And 146.60 166.95 20.35 0.29 0.10 2.27 0.34 DH01 8.30 61.90 53.60 0.35 0.32 2.28 0.53 Including 32.30 49.90 17.60 0.86 0.50 5.51 1.14 DH02 * 13 154.65 141.65 0.22 0.18 1.82 0.33 Including* 72.61 98.90 26.29 0.61 0.39 4.42 0.82 DH03 6 7 1 0 0.50 2.89 0.32 DH04 * 5.50 67 61.60 0.26 0.17 1.62 0.35 Including* 31.70 67 35.30 0.47 0.16 1.71 0.54 DH06 * 36.30 119.20 82.90 0.40 0.13 2.72 0.47 Including* 36.30 69.50 33.20 0.80 0.21 5.44 0.89 DH083 * 42.90 188.40 145.50 0.48 0.15 1.77 0.55 Including* 57 129 72 0.76 0.26 2.20 0.88

CuEq is calculated using the formula CuEq=((Copper%*Copper recovery)+100*((gold grade*gold price*gold recovery)/31.10305)/((copper%*copper price*copper recovery)*2204.62)+100*((silver grade*silver price*silver recovery)/31.10305)/((copper%*copper price*copper recovery)*2204.62) using the following assumptions: Metal prices of US$3.25/lb copper, US$1,600.00/oz gold, and US$20.00/oz silver, copper recovery of 92.5% (fresh and transition zone only), gold recovery of 78.1% and silver recovery of 62.9%. Comprehensive metallurgical test programs have been completed which has led to the creation of head grade/recovery algorithms by principal rock type. Details are further outlined in the technical report of Cordoba titled NI 43-101 Technical Report and Prefeasibility Study, San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, Colombia dated effective January 11, 2022 and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Intervals are reported as core length only. True widths are estimated to be between 75% and 100% of the core length.

* Drill holes had partial core recovery, which is why the from-to lengths do not equate to the sampled intervals.

Annexure 2: Mineral Resource Statement Notes

CIM definition standards were followed for the resource estimate. The 2023 resource models used ordinary kriging (OK) grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model with mineralized domains defined by wireframed solids. Mineral resources are constrained within pit shells. Open pit NSR cut-off grade varied from $2.08/t to $9.88/t milled based on processing, and G&A costs as well as the recoveries in different units. The NSR used for reporting is based on the following: Long term metal prices of US$3.80/lb Cu, US$1,690/oz Au, US$22.50/oz Ag. Metallurgical recoveries are based on grade recoveries for the various elements in a copper concentrate, gold concentrate (transition and fresh) and gold concentrate (historic tailings and saprolite). Average Bulk density was determined for each lithology within the deposit. Mining cost of US$1.30/t mined for historic tailings, US$1.55/t mined for saprolite, and US$2.15/t mined of transition and fresh, plus incremental mining costs. The Mineral Resource estimate is effective on December 18, 2023. Mineral Resources that are not mineral reserves do not have economic viability. Numbers may not add due to rounding. The resource estimate was prepared by Todd McCracken, P.Geo., of BBA Engineering Ltd. in accordance with NI 43-101.

Annexure 3: Mineral Reserve Statement Notes

CIM definition standards were followed for the reserve estimate. Open pit cut-off value varied from $2.07/t to $10.26/t milled based on processing, and G&A costs as well as the recoveries in different units. The Cut-off Value used for reporting is based on the following: Long term metal prices of US$3.80/lb Cu, US$1,690/oz Au, US$22.50/oz Ag. Metallurgical recoveries are based on grade recoveries for the various elements in a copper concentrate, gold concentrate (transition and fresh) and gold concentrate (historic tailings and saprolite) that result in an overall recovery of approximately 90% of Cu in the fresh and transition material, 74% Au in fresh, transition, saprolite and historical tailings materials, and 62% Ag n fresh, transition, saprolite and historical tailings materials. Mining cost of US$1.30/t mined for historic tailings, US$1.55/t mined for saprolite, and US$2.15/t mined of transition and fresh, plus incremental mining costs. Cu is not planned to be recovered from saprolite material. Cu is not planned to be recovered from the historical tailings material. The Mineral Reserve estimate is effective on December 18, 2023. The mineral reserve was derived from a pit limit analysis and detailed pit design using indicated resources. The mineral reserve estimate incorporates mining dilution and mining loss assumptions through regularizing block model to 5 m x 5 m x 5 m block size. For the fresh and transition material, approximately 6% dilution at 0.10% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au, 0.68 g/t Ag and 2.3% mining loss were incorporated. Alacran open pit mineral reserves are based on a pit design with a 1.15 stripping ratio. Numbers may not add due to rounding. The reserve estimate was prepared by Joanne Robinson, P.Eng., of BBA Engineering Ltd. in accordance with NI 43-101.

