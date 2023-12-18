Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Solidium Oy

Solidium's Annual General Meeting was held in Helsinki on 18 December 2023. The Annual General Meeting adopted the company's financial statements for the financial year 1 July 2022-30 June 2023 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability. In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Annual General Meeting decided on a profit distribution of EUR 342 416 911 to the owner.

The number of the members of the Board of Directors was resolved to be seven (7). For a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting, Jouko Karvinen was elected as the Chair and Timo Ahopelto as Vice Chair. The following persons were re-elected to the Board of Directors: Jannica Fagerholm, Suvi Haimi, Jukka Ohtola and Laura Raitio as Board members. Tuomas Hyyryläinen was elected as a new Board member.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed the existing remuneration of the Board of Directors: Chair of the Board of Directors shall receive a remuneration of EUR 5,500 per month, the Vice Chair EUR 3,000 per month, and each member EUR 2,500 per month. In addition, a meeting remuneration of EUR 600 was confirmed for each meeting. KPMG Oy Ab, authorised public accountants, with APA Marcus Tötterman as the principal auditor, was re-appointed as Solidium's auditor to serve for a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Solidium Oy

Further information: Jouko Karvinen, Chair of the Board, call-back requests, Inka Virtanen, tel. +358 (0)50 304 7904

Solidium is a limited liability company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. Through its stakes, Solidium is a minority owner in thirteen listed companies: Anora, Elisa, Kemira, Konecranes, Mandatum, Metso Outotec, Nokia, Nokian Tyres, Outokumpu, Sampo, Stora Enso, Tietoevry and Valmet. The market value of Solidium's total investments is approximately 7.4 billion euros. Further information: www.solidium.fi/en.