Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Top Pick 2024: Diese Goldaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot! Jetzt kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DH5W | ISIN: SE0017487424 | Ticker-Symbol: M5W
Frankfurt
18.12.23
08:04 Uhr
0,117 Euro
-0,005
-3,70 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAWAT WATER TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAWAT WATER TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
18.12.2023 | 13:59
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of segment for Bawat Water Technologies AB (674/23)

According to item 7.2.1 (iii) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook,
an issuer whose financial instruments are admitted to trading on the Nasdaq
First North Premier Growth Market segment must on a continuous basis have a
market value of at least 10 MEUR. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in
Bawat Water Technologies AB shall be moved from the Nasdaq First North Premier
Growth Market segment to Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Short name:   BAWAT    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017487424
----------------------------
Order book ID: 252581   
----------------------------

The segment change will become effective at market open on Tuesday, January 2,
2024. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.