Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) ("Argo") is pleased to announce the Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with an intent to establish a joint venture with Graphene Leaders Canada (GLC) that will see the companies bring their proprietary technologies together in the pursuit of commercially viable graphene-based products. The primary objective of the proposed joint venture is to conduct research and development to enhance product lines by reducing the cost of graphene production by using Argo's CHAR+ BioChar.

GLC is a private Canadian technology company producing high quality, high purity, large flake graphene nanomaterials with the ability to add value across numerous applications. GLC works with industry leaders developing solutions integrating graphene into new innovative and first-to-market solutions, thereby offering a competitive advantage.

Biochar is rapidly emerging as a versatile solution with significant potential across a spectrum of industries. The application of biochar now extends beyond agriculture making substantial advancements in a number of diverse sectors.

Biochar is being integrated into electronic components such as semiconductors, underscoring its versatility and adaptability in cutting-edge technologies. Moreover, biochar presents a promising avenue for cost reduction in the production of graphene, a critical material in the manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries. These pioneering applications are driving the expansion of the biochar market, paving the way for numerous opportunities for growth and development for Argo.

GLC has a distinguished product development history having completed extensive characterization of nanomaterials through the National Institute for Nanotechnology (NINT) and the National Research Council for Canada (NRC) where their results confirmed high quality, high purity and large flake nanomaterials. Additional to NINT and NRC, GLC has advanced their science through collaborations with NRC-IRAP, Alberta Innovates, InnoTech Alberta and the University of Alberta.

GLC Founder and CEO, Ms. Donna Mandau, states, "Graphene is a disruptive technology offering outstanding properties to support an almost unlimited number of vertical development opportunities. GLC has a competitive advantage with our liquid phase, green production process that can easily integrate into product development. We very much look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with Argo developing an economic environmentally conscious technologies and products for the EV battery market."

As Argo continues to explore and pioneer innovative applications for biochar, the Company is strategically positioning itself to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions. The recognition of biochar's efficacy in diverse industries underscores Argo's commitment to driving positive change and contributing to a more sustainable future.

Argo President, Mr. Peter Hoyle, states, "We are pleased to continue to build shareholder value through diversification. While the Company will continue to focus on our agribusiness specializing in the production and development of soil amendments for high-value crops, the Company is continuing to diversify into emerging, environmentally focused opportunities. And this most recent joint venture with Graphene Leaders Canada is another step in that direction. We look forward to providing additional updates in a timely manner."

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

The company specializes in producing and developing organic products, including soil amendments, living soils, biofertilizers, vermicompost and compost tea kits formulated specifically for high-value crops. The company's vision and overall business plan are to create an established brand of organic and/or environmentally friendly products. The company was founded in 2018, and its production facilities are located on Galiano Island, British Columbia.

