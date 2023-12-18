Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) ("Blue Thunder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Boisjoli as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Mr. Boisjoli, who is based in Montreal, replaces the Company's outgoing CFO, Donna McLean.

Mr. Robert (Bob) Boisjoli is a managing director of Atwater Financial Group, a company specializing in financial reporting services for listed mining companies. He is an advisor to various public exploration companies. Mr. Boisjoli was an investment banker with various Canadian securities firms. He is also a Board Member on CPA professional associations and various nonprofit community organizations.

Blue Thunder is also pleased to announce that it held its first technical committee meeting with IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") and has begun planning its 2024 exploration program for the Muus project. The initial steps of this program will include data compilation and review of the work to date, with the expectation of defining several drill targets for testing during 2024 as well as prioritizing areas for further detailed work.

The upcoming program will focus on exploration for the follow three target types:

Nelligan-type gold mineralization in the southern part of the Muus claims; High grade gold mineralization (similar to Monster Lake) in the northern part of the Muus claims; and Copper/Gold volcanic massive sulphide minerals in the northern part of the Muus claims.

Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, CEO of Blue Thunder stated, "I want to welcome Robert Boisjoli as our new CFO. He brings a depth of experience in financial reporting and business management that will be of great benefit to our Company. I would also like to thank Donna for her commitment and many contributions to the Company and we wish her the best in her future endeavours."



"Furthermore, after having our first technical meeting with IAMGOLD I'm now even more enthusiastic about the discovery of Muus and the benefits to our program that will ensue from the cooperation with the IAMGOLD team."

About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder is an exploration company that owns 100% of a large land position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Gold project covers approximately 25,250 hectares of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Muus Project is prospective for gold mineralization and is adjacent to and on strike with Iamgold's 5-million-ounce Nelligan gold project. Field work completed during 2022 established that the northern portion of the Muus Project is also prospective for copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, CEO & Director

For more information, please visit our website www.bluethundermining.com, or contact Mr. Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, dusty@bluethundermining.com (647) 848-1009.

