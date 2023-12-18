Anzeige
18.12.2023 | 14:23
On AS Hestio bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on December 18, 2023 decided to admit to trading AS Hestio bonds on
First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of December 19, 2023. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name    AS Hestio                       
Issuer's short name   HEST                          
Securities ISIN code   LV0000802650                      
Securities maturity   01.09.2027                       
 date                                      
Nominal value of one   EUR 0.01                        
 security                                    
Number of listed     101 319 616                      
 securities                                   
Issue size        EUR 1 013 196.16                    
Floating annual coupon  4.50%                         
 rate                                      
Coupon payments     Four times per year on every March 31, June 30,    
             September 30, December 31               
Orderbook short name   HEST045027FA                      



AS Hestio Terms of Issue and Company Description are available here.

The Certified Adviser of AS Hestio is ZAB Eversheds Sutherland Bitans SIA.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
