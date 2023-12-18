On AS Hestio bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on December 18, 2023 decided to admit to trading AS Hestio bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of December 19, 2023. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS Hestio Issuer's short name HEST Securities ISIN code LV0000802650 Securities maturity 01.09.2027 date Nominal value of one EUR 0.01 security Number of listed 101 319 616 securities Issue size EUR 1 013 196.16 Floating annual coupon 4.50% rate Coupon payments Four times per year on every March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31 Orderbook short name HEST045027FA AS Hestio Terms of Issue and Company Description are available here. The Certified Adviser of AS Hestio is ZAB Eversheds Sutherland Bitans SIA. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.