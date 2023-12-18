GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOX Hits Record Revenues Increasing Quarterly Revenues By 25%

Proven DSD Model and New Technology Driven Optimization Fuels Escalating Revenues.

Company Expects DSD Roll-Out To 258 Stores by Year End and Over 475 Stores by May 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB:GPOX), a leading distribution and manufacturing company of consumer products for convenience stores, gas stations and specialty retailers, is pleased to announce expected Q2 gross revenue of $1.21 million for the period ending October 31, 2023 compared to gross revenues of $970,735 for Q1 for the period ending July 31, 2023. This revenue increase is a testament to the successful execution of the Company's growth strategy. Additionally, the GPOX Labs.ai, a technology division of the Company, implementation of its proprietary MSRP software platform, has begun to optimize logistics and inventory management through AI mapping tools, live dispatch consoles, and comprehensive DSD inventory support.

Highlights:

25% increase to top line revenue of $1.213 million in 2nd Quarter for the three months ending October 31, 2023, increasing from $970,735 for the previous Quarter ending July 31, 2023.

increase to top line revenue of in 2nd Quarter for the three months ending October 31, 2023, increasing from $970,735 for the previous Quarter ending July 31, 2023. Approximately 154 stores received the new DSD service with full product inventory on October 31, 2023.

received the new DSD service with full product inventory on October 31, 2023. GPOX is on track to exceed the 258 estimated stores receiving the white glove DSD service by year-end, with an estimated 475 stores to be online receiving the new program by May of 2024.

receiving the white glove DSD service by year-end, with an estimated to be online receiving the new program by May of 2024. GPOX Labs.ai's new partnership with an enterprise data exchange company is being implemented to build out EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) to get near-time inventory and enhanced sales analytics, which are expected to be live this quarter.

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO of GPOX, emphasizes, "Our technology driven approach to white glove DSD service is winning for both GPOX and our retail partners. The GPOX team is executing beyond our expectations. I feel the team will exceed all revenue and growth goals of 2024. This is an exciting time for GPOX and its shareholders, underscored by the Company's commitment to a proven and highly successful roll-out strategy. As GPOX continues to lead in innovation and service excellence, we sincerely thank our expanding list of retailers and our shareholders for their continued support and loyalty."

The Company's roll-out of its DSD model is mapped out for the next 6-9 months. Revenues increase by adding additional retail partners as well as additional product categories. The Company Is hyper-focused on addressing the 15%-20% of merchandise not provided by primary distributors and consolidating multiple products into one distribution service. Our retail partners benefit from a "one stop shop" addressing the challenges of identifying and qualifying new products, ensuring quality and product delivery.

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPO Plus (GPOX) is a product development, manufacturing, and distribution company which offers a diverse portfolio of high-quality innovative products sold directly to consumers and retailers. Our business is organized around four key areas: products (developing and manufacturing), distribution (getting our products to customers), marketing (promoting our products), and sales (selling our products to consumers and retailers). Our goal is to expand our product line and distribution reach to meet market demand and the needs of our customers.

For more information please visit www.GPOPlus.com. To activate your free GPOX Investor Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir.

About GPOX Labs

GPOX Labs is the division of GPOPlus+ that powers its technology, product development, and digital marketing to drive growth by improving operational efficiencies, developing innovative consumer products, and exploring new ways to connect with customers.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

Company Contacts:

GPOX Shareholder Success Team+ Investor Relation Contacts:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder's Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

