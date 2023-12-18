Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: LRGR), The makers of Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka, "The World's Most Prestigious Vodka", is proud to announce its expansion into the Pennsylvania and New Jersey markets.



This significant growth is the result of a strategic partnership with Nationwide Wine and Spirits (NWS), a leading distributor of fine wines and exclusive spirits. NWS has a strong presence in Pennsylvania and is known for elevating emerging brands to high-standing positions in national and international markets. With recent expansions and strategic collaborations, NWS is poised to further extend its market reach.



In the heart of this expansion is the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB), the nation's top liquor purchaser. The PLCB's substantial market influence and purchasing power make it a key player in the U.S. alcohol industry. The PLCB reported impressive revenues of $2.7 billion last fiscal year, reflecting its strong presence in the market. The partnership with NWS and Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka is a testament to the PLCB's commitment to bringing a diverse range of high-quality spirits to Pennsylvania.



Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka, crafted in France's renowned Cognac region, represents the pinnacle of luxury spirit-making. Known for its extraordinary smoothness and taste, the brand stands out for its meticulous nine-times distillation and seven-time filtration process.



The collaboration between Royale de Monte Carlo, NWS, and the PLCB is a significant milestone in the brand's expansion. With the PLCB's market dominance and NWS's distribution expertise, Royale de Monte Carlo is set to capture a considerable share in the premium vodka segment across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.



About Royale de Monte Carlo® / Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Distilled in France and based in Miami, Florida, Royale de Monte Carlo is a symbol of the "World's Most Prestigious Vodka". Created by fifth-generation master distillers, the brand is synonymous with quality and luxury.



For more information, visit royaledemontecarlo.com, follow on Instagram @royaledemontecarlovodka, and Facebook @royaledemontecarlovodka.

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Rico, 305-283-9237

