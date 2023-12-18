Anzeige
WKN: A2QN5T | ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
18.12.2023 | 15:10
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grit Real Estate Income Group: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM 

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) 
Result of AGM 
18-Dec-2023 / 13:38 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
(Registered in Guernsey) 
(Registration number: 68739) 
LSE share code: GR1T 
 
SEM share code (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000(MUR) 
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 
LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The board of Directors (the "Board") of Grit is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of the Company ("AGM") held at 1:00 p.m. Mauritian time (9:00 a.m. UK time) on Monday, 18th December 2023, all resolutions were passed. The detailed results of the voting are as follows: 

Votes for      Votes against           Number of shares Number of shares 
                resolution as a   resolution as a          voted at AGM as a abstained as a 
                percentage of total percentage of total  Number of  percentage of   percentage of 
Resolutions proposed at the  number of shares  number of shares   shares   shares in issue  shares in issue 
AGM              voted at AGM    voted at AGM     voted at 
                                     AGM     (rounded to 2   (rounded to 2 
                (rounded to 2    (rounded to 2 decimal       decimal places)* decimal places)* 
                decimal places)*  places)* 
Ordinary Resolution Number 1 - 
Receiving and considering the 
auditors' report and the 
                100.00%       0.00%         416,579,539 84.14%      0.00% 
Integrated Annual Report and 
the adoption of the audited 
annual financial statements 
Ordinary Resolution Number 2 - 
Appointment of 
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as 
the              100.00%       0.00%         416,581,539 84.14%      0.00% 
statutory auditors of the 
Company 
Ordinary Resolution Number 3 - 
Re-election of Peter Todd as a 99.99%       0.01%         415,431,086 83.91%      0.24% 
Director of the Company 
Ordinary Resolution Number 4 - 
Re-election of Bronwyn Knight 
as a Director of the      99.60%       0.40%         415,431,086 83.91%      0.24% 
Company 
Ordinary Resolution Number 5 - 
Re-election of Catherine 
McIlraith as a Director of the 99.99%       0.01%         415,431,086 83.91%      0.24% 
Company 
Ordinary Resolution Number 6 - 
Re-election of David Love as a 99.99%       0.01%         415,431,086 83.91%      0.24% 
Director of the Company 
Ordinary Resolution Number 7 - 
Re-election of Jonathan 
Crichton as a Director of the 99.99%       0.01%         415,431,086 83.91%      0.24% 
Company 
Ordinary Resolution Number 8 - 
Re-election of Cross      99.99%       0.01%         415,431,086 83.91%      0.24% 
Kgosidiile as a Director of 
the Company 
Ordinary Resolution Number 9 - 
Election of Lynette Finlay as 99.99%       0.01%         415,431,086 83.91%      0.24% 
a Director of the Company 
Ordinary Resolution Number 10 
- Non-binding advisory vote on 71.40%       28.60%        416,510,039 84.13%      0.02% 
Grit's implementation report 
on the remuneration policy 
Ordinary Resolution Number 11 
- Authority to grant awards  96.16%       3.84%         403,479,970 81.50%      2.65% 
under the LTIP 
Special Resolution Number 1 - 
Market Purchase of Own Shares 96.43%       3.57%         405,502,586 83.92%      0.22% 
/ Share buy back 
Special Resolution Number 2 - 
Authority to issue shares for 
cash on a non-pre-emptive   96.15%       3.85%         416,494,939 84.12%      0.02% 
Basis 
Special Resolution Number 3 - 
Authority to sell shares from 
treasury for cash on a     96.42%       3.57%         399,408,536 80.67%      3.47% 
non-preemptive 
Basis

* Percentages are expressed as a proportion of the total votes cast (which does not include votes withheld).

Total number of shares in issue as at the date of the AGM was 495,092,339.

Engagement with Dissenting Shareholders

Shareholders are further advised that, whilst ordinary resolution number 10, relating to the non-binding advisory vote on Grit's implementation report on the remuneration policy, was supported by the majority of shareholders, the Company does recognise that it was voted against by 28.60% of the votes exercised by the Company's shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the AGM.

The executives of Grit have taken this on board and are committed to achieving a greater understanding of the underlying reasons that has seen some shareholders being unable to support this resolution. The executives of Grit will initiate a consultation with the Company's shareholders including dissenting shareholders on Wednesday, 17 January 2024 at 13.00 hours Mauritius time (09.00 hours UK time) via a telephone conference to further understand their position and perspectives on the resolution.

All shareholders are asked to confirm their participation to the company secretary by e-mail at Grit@intercontinentaltrust.com by no later than close of business on Wednesday 10 January 2024, who will provide dial-in details for the telephone conference. Shareholders are further invited to forward their concerns/questions on the remuneration policy to the company secretary in writing by close of business on Wednesday, 10 January 2024.

An update on the views received from shareholders and actions taken will be published no later than six months after the meeting with the dissenting shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2 and 9.6.3 of the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), a copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the FCA via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to the public for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

By Order of the Board

18 December 2023

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: 

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited 
Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer             +230 269 7090 
Darren Veenhuis, Investor Relations               +44 779 512 3402 
 
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser 
 
 
William Marle/Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)          +44 20 7220 5000 
Pauline Tribe (Sales)                      +44 20 3772 4697 
 
Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor 
Shamin A. Sookia                         +230 402 0894 
Kesaven Moothoosamy                       +230 402 0898 
 
Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker 
Elodie Lan Hun Kuen                       +230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African woman led real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.

The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR)).

Further information on the Company is available at http://grit.group.

Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer)*, Leon van de Moortele (Chief Financial Officer)*, David Love+, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+, Cross Kgosidiile and Lynette Finlay+.

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Registered address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited

UK Transfer secretary: Link Market Services Limited

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

Mauritian sponsoring broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rules 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GG00BMDHST63 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     GR1T 
LEI Code:   21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
Sequence No.: 292683 
EQS News ID:  1799241 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1799241&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2023 08:38 ET (13:38 GMT)

