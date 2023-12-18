Salona Global Medical Device Corporation: Salona Global Announces the Debut of the Biodex Reactive Step Trainer, a Revolutionary Balance Training System to Reduce Falls; Commences AI Enabled Software Component

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the ???"Company") (TSXV:SGMD), announced today the debut of the Biodex Reactive Step Trainer ("RST"): A revolutionary medical device that combines Biodex Rehab's industry leading gait trainer platform with a clinically proven perturbation training system.



There is a critical need for a proactive approach to fall prevention as the world's population is aging1. One in three people over the age of 65 experience at least one fall each year and those falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries in older adults2.

The RST can help by retraining the neuromuscular system to respond when a person becomes off balance, with the aim of creating muscle memory when recovering from a trip or slip in a controlled environment.

The Company plans to launch the product in the United States at the American Physical Therapy Association, Combined Sections Meeting in Boston on February 15th - 17th, 2024.

Available for shipment to customers globally in 2024, the RST medical device further extends the Biodex institutional grade technology and intellectual property to the 48,000+ physical therapy rehabilitation centers3 and the approximately 30,600+ independent living communities in the United States alone4.

Additionally, the Company is engaging Limmi, a healthcare artificial intelligence platform company, to develop predictive capabilities for the RST using machine learning from data collected by the device for each individual patient.

"After a record revenue quarter generating a profit, we have debuted another exciting product that has the potential to increase revenue at Biodex," said Mike Seckler, CEO. "Along with the portable SpaceTek Knee product we debuted last month, we envision the RST being a staple product for clinics globally. We have two new products that expand our market and that is setting up for a fantastic year in 2024".

