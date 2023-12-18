Anzeige
Montag, 18.12.2023
Effnetplattformen Holding AB: Effnet participates in end-to-end testing of it's 5G RAN software with VIAVI and others

Luleå 2023-12-18 - Effnet, a leading provider of containerized 5G open RAN software and 5G protocol stack for terminals as well as Header Compression software, today announces that it has successfully completed end-to-end testing of its 5G RAN software together with VIAVI and others in a joint interoperability testing excercise.

For the end-to-end interoperability tests, Effnet participated with its 5G solutions including the Effnet O-DU, O-CU and Core. The testing was successful and Effnet's solution passed all of the tests.

To learn more, see the official VIAVI press release at: https://www.viavisolutions.com/en-us/news-releases/viavi-provides-benchmarking-and-validation-across-eight-countries-fall-2023-o-ran-plugfest

For further information, please contact:

Aniruddha Kulkarni, Managing Director, Effnet AB, Tel: +46 (0)920 60918, aniruddha.kulkarni@effnet.com or visit: http://www.effnet.com/

About Effnet

Effnet AB, based in Sweden, develops and licenses its 5G RAN software, 5G protocol stack for terminals, ASN.1 5G Toolset and IP header compression software including Effnet ROHC and Effnet BHC. Effnet's 5G RAN software is highly scalable, modular and containerized. It is targeted for use in everything from small cells to disaggregated RAN and Cloud-RAN. With support for standardized and open RAN interfaces as well as Effnet's focus on performance, the software is highly versatile and suitable for use in various applications ranging from wireless broadband to industrial IoT and vehicular communications. For more information about Effnet and its products, please visit www.effnet.com.

About Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ)

Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ), reg.no. 559179-8342, is the parent company of a group active in advanced digital communications and investments in other growth companies. Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker EFFH and its certified adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8-68421100, info@eminova.se, www.eminova.se. For further information about Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ) please visit www.effnetplattformenholding.se.


