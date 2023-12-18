Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Top Pick 2024: Diese Goldaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot! Jetzt kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6TH | ISIN: LT0000102253 | Ticker-Symbol: ZH5
Frankfurt
18.12.23
08:06 Uhr
0,673 Euro
+0,001
+0,15 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
SIAULIU BANKAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIAULIU BANKAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6990,70316:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.12.2023 | 15:12
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Upon completion of the merger of businesses with AB Šiauliu bankas group under the agreement of 22/11/2022, AB Invalda INVL acquired 9.39% of the bank's shares

On 15 December 2023, AB Invalda INVL acquired 62,270,383 newly issued shares of AB Šiauliu bankas, after increasing the authorized capital of the bank and making entries by the account manager in the securities account. New shares are listed on the regulated market Nasdaq Vilnius. This represents 9.39% of the shares of Šiauliu bankas and the votes granted by them (after the increase in the authorised capital).

As a result of these actions, the transaction regarding merger of Invalda INVL indirectly managed retail asset management and life insurance businesses with Šiauliu bankas group under the Master Agreement of 22 November 2022, was finally completed. More information on the completion of this transaction was announced in the notice of material event of 30 November 2023.

After the final completion of the transaction, Invalda INVL group owns a total of 18.45% of the shares of Šiauliu bankas, and after the implementation of other announced planned share acquisition transactions, in 2024 it intends to increase its shareholding in Šiauliu bankas, but not exceeding 20%.

Invalda INVL group will continue to manage alternative investment funds, other investments and provide family office services.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:
Darius Sulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL
E-mail Darius.Sulnis@invl.com


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.