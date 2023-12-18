PreussenElektra has revealed plans to potentially develop Europe's largest battery storage facility at the decommissioned Brokdorf nuclear power plant site in Germany, with 800 MW/1,600 MWh of capacity. The site operator now needs to secure approval to dismantle the nuclear plant.From pv magazine Germany Europe's largest battery storage facility could be built on the site of the decommissioned Brokdorf nuclear power plant in Schleswig-Holstein, northern Germany. The former operator of the nuclear power plant, PreussenElektra, announced plans for an 800 MW/1,600 MWh storage facility. To begin ...

