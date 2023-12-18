DLA Piper advised Arlington Capital Partners (ACP) and Everest Clinical Research (Everest), a leading full-service contract research organization (CRO) with expertise in biostatistics and statistical programming, in its acquisition of August Research (August), a European CRO that provides Clinical Trial Services (CTS) and Pharmacovigilance services to a wide variety of pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients.

The acquisition of August establishes a European base for Everest to provide CTS to its clients and expand its operational capabilities through August's presence across 14 countries in Western and Eastern Europe.

"The acquisition of August further expands Everest's global service offerings and establishes a foothold in one of the largest clinical trial markets in the world," said Jeffrey Houle, co-chair of DLA Piper's Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Transactional Practice, who led the deal team. "It is a pleasure to work alongside the Everest and ACP teams and bring together our deep industry knowledge and global capabilities to assist with this strategic acquisition."

Along with Houle (Washington, DC), the DLA Piper team that advised Arlington Capital Partners and Everest included partners Tom Pilkerton (Baltimore), Ute Krudewagen (Palo Alto), Russell Drew (Toronto), Peter Somekh (Dubai), Marco De Morpurgo (Rome) and Oana Dutu-Buzura (Bucharest), senior attorney Cara Hupprich (Northern Virginia), legal director Luis Borrero Zorita (Madrid) and associates Blanka Borzonsyi (Budapest), Jakub Niemiec (Warsaw) and Sophie Mills (Leeds).

About Everest Clinical Research Corporation

Everest is a full-service contract research organization ("CRO") providing a broad range of expertise-based clinical research services to worldwide pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Everest serves some of the best-known companies and works with many of the most advanced drugs, biologics, and medical devices in development today. Founded in 2004, Everest has a strong foundation as a statistical and data management center of excellence. Building on this foundation, Everest has successfully developed and established itself as a full-service CRO. Operating primarily in North America, with headquarters located in Toronto, Canada, and additional offices in the United States, China and Taiwan, Everest is known in the industry for its high quality deliverables, superior customer service, and flexibility in meeting clients' needs.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that has managed approximately $7 billion in capital commitments. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including healthcare, government services and technology, aerospace defense, and business services and software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company's position as leading competitors in their field.

