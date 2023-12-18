Regulatory News:

Azelis (Brussels:AZE), a leading innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, is proud to announce that it has been included in Euronext's BELESG Index, as one of the 20 listed companies that demonstrate the best ESG practices. This inclusion, effective today, recognizes Azelis' commitment to a sustainable future and is a testament to its leadership in sustainability.

The BELESG Index identifies and tracks the 20 highest-ranking companies in Belgium that demonstrate the lowest environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks. It also serves investors as a reference to better identify those companies that focus on a more sustainable future by combining economic results with sustainability goals. Only two years after becoming publicly listed, Azelis is proud to be part of that index.

Earlier this year, Morningstar Sustainalytics a global leader in ESG research and data gave Azelis the best ESG risk score in the industry, and to enhance the robustness of Azelis' sustainability reporting in 2022, several of the KPIs within the sustainability strategy obtained ISAE 3000 limited assurance from an independent auditor.

Being included in the BEL®ESG Index further confirms the success of Azelis' sustainability strategy, Action 2025. Through Action 2025, Azelis aims to be the world-leading distributor of sustainable solutions and services in the specialty chemicals distribution industry, and this recognition underscores Azelis' leadership in sustainability.

Dr. Hans Joachim Müller, Azelis group CEO, comments:

"It is an honor to be included in the new BEL ESG Index, as a Belgian-based company. It demonstrates we are making excellent progress toward our own, rigorous sustainability goals, but it is also proof to customers, principals, and investors that our services, products and formulations are not only innovative, but also responsible and dependable."

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 63 countries across the globe with over 3,800 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 59,000 customers, supported by +2,700 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2022). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 65 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive -business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

