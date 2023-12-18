Anzeige
WKN: A0JDJN | ISIN: NO0010284318
Frankfurt
18.12.23
08:34 Uhr
0,045 Euro
-0,002
-4,43 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.12.2023
Interoil Exploration & Production ASA: Extraordinary General Meeting held for approval of share consolidation

Oslo, Norway, 18 December 2023

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") was held in Oslo today, 18 December 2023.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved the that the Company shall do a reverse share split (share consolidation) of the Company's shares in the ratio of 10:1 to meet Oslo Børs' requirements of a minimum share value of NOK 1 per share. In order to facilitate the share consolidation, the Extraordinary General Meeting also approved a minor increase of the current share capital by NOK 3.00 through issue of six (6) new shares each with a par value of NOK 0.50, in order to obtain a total number of shares outstanding divisible by 10.

The Company will issue a separate stock exchange announcement at a later date with the key dates for the share consolidation once such dates are established.

The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are attached hereto.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

+ + +

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no (mailto:ir@interoil.no)

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.


