Affidea BV: Affidea Group implements a state-of-the-art Digital Quality Management System

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Affidea, a leading European provider of advanced diagnostics, out-of-hospital services and Centres of Excellence, today announces the implementation of a new cutting-edge Digital Quality Management System (QMS) across its extensive network. This is in partnership with Ideagen, a renowned provider of world-class, innovative software solutions to regulated and high-compliance industries, supporting companies with the management of their safety, risk, quality and compliance needs. This ambitious project marks a significant milestone in Affidea's ongoing commitment to the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and excellence in patient care.

The new QMS from Ideagen is designed to streamline internal processes, enhance efficiency, and improve effectiveness across all operations. By embracing this robust system, Affidea aims to manage risks effectively, minimise waste, and optimise resource allocation, thereby ensuring compliance and boosting patient satisfaction.

The key focus areas of the new Quality Management System will include:

Continuous Improvement: Fostering a culture of learning and improvement, encouraging every team member to contribute to process enhancements.

Stakeholder Satisfaction: Placing customer satisfaction at the core, aiming to exceed expectations and adapt to their evolving needs.

Data-driven Decision Making: Utilising data and analytics for informed decision-making, identifying improvement areas, and monitoring performance.

Standardisation: Developing standardised processes based on best practices to ensure consistency across all departments.

Affidea Romania will spearhead the adoption of the new Quality Management System, followed by Affidea Italy, Switzerland, and the Corporate HQ. This phased rollout will serve as a learning experience for subsequent implementations in other Affidea countries.

Dr Charles Niehaus, Executive Director for Affidea Group, said: In the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, our primary focus remains on patient safety and quality care. We all know that clinical environments, while dedicated to patient care, are not immune to incidents. The new Digital Quality Management system will further strengthen our open and transparent approach to incident management, supporting investigations and fostering a culture of learning and continuous improvement. This initiative reflects our dedication to excellence and our promise to continually elevate the quality standards and safeguard our patients."

Dr Alessandro Roncacci, SVP Chief Medical Officer, stated: "At Affidea, quality sits at the core of everything we do. The adoption of this digital QMS reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence and I am happy that we found a reliable partner in Ideagen to work closely with us on this ambitious journey. We're not just transforming processes, we're enhancing lives by ensuring our patients receive the best possible care in an environment of continuous improvement and advanced healthcare practices."

Dr Athanasia Papachristodoulou, Group Quality and Clinical Governance Director, added: "The digital QMS is more than a tool. It is proof that quality is part of our DNA as a company. It empowers us to exceed patient expectations consistently and fosters a culture where quality and efficiency go hand in hand. Every step we take towards improvement is a step closer to achieving best-in-class services".

Tim Bisley, Ideagen Executive Vice President and Managing Director for Quality, added: "We are delighted to be working with Affidea to support the incredible work it is doing to provide advanced healthcare practices for over 13 million patients a year.

Ideagen helps organisations like Affidea to deliver essential services, providing clarity and confidence to unlock smart data-driven decision-making and enable world-class processes that satisfy customers and regulators, securing new quality standards to help patients worldwide. Our quality software will enable Affidea to gain complete organisational visibility to make the most of opportunities and proactively identify and act on risks".

The Ideagen QMS platform encompasses modules for document management, people and training, risk management, audits, asset management, corrective & preventive actions, complaints and incidents management, customer and supplier management, and a workflow builder/report designer with complex dashboards.

About Affidea Group

Affidea Group (www.affidea.com) is Europe's largest provider of advanced diagnostics, out-of-hospital services, and Centres of Excellence in orthopaedics and cancer care. Founded in 1991, the company operates almost 340 medical centres in 15 countries, serving more than 13 million patients annually. Due to its high standards in patient safety, Affidea is the most awarded provider of medical imaging services in Europe. More than 90% of the award-winning centres with 5 stars on the Eurosafe Wall of Stars, accredited by the European Society of Radiology in Europe, are Affidea centres.

About Ideagen

Ideagen brings clarity and confidence to the safe hands and trusted voices protecting our world.

By unifying deep regulatory expertise and innovation with affordable, best-in-class software, the company provides trusted, meaningful intelligence to regulated and high-compliance industries such as life sciences, healthcare, banking and finance, aviation, defence, manufacturing and construction.

From the shop floor to the flight deck, from the front line to the boardroom, the company's 11,400 customers include 15 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, more than 250 global aviation organisations, nine of the top ten accounting firms, nine of the top ten global aerospace and defense corporations, and 65% of the top 20 global food & drink companies and includes blue-chip brands such as Heineken, British Airways, BAE, Aggreko, US Navy, Bank of New York and Johnson Matthey.?Headquartered in Nottingham, UK, with offices across the US, Australia, India, Malaysia and UAE, Ideagen's 1400+ team members are dedicated to supporting industries to turn risk into resilience.

