Ideagen has been named as one of the top quality management software solutions in two critical software industry reports from Gartner Digital Markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251106565872/en/

Ben Dorks, Ideagen CEO

In the 2025 Capterra Shortlist, which features only the top 20 highest rated and most popular software solutions, Ideagen Quality Management earned one of the best overall ratings across three key categories Quality Management, Risk Management and Inspection Software achieving an impressive 45/50 rating score.

And it was named in the 2025 FrontRunner report from Software Advice with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 in the same three categories. The FrontRunners methodology focuses on usability and customer satisfaction, with only the top 25 performers per sector making the list.

This double recognition across three key capabilities places Ideagen among the most trusted and influential solutions in its field, reflecting not only exceptional product performance but also its customer satisfaction levels.

Ben Dorks, CEO of Ideagen, said: "The fact that a big proportion of these rankings come from scores our own customers give our solutions makes us incredibly proud.

"These achievements reinforce our mission to help businesses put resilience into action by enabling robust quality processes, enhanced visibility and consistent compliance driving operational excellence at the scale and pace needed for organizations to thrive in today's ever-changing world."

The rankings are determined through Gartner Digital Markets' proprietary algorithm, which blends verified user satisfaction with market presence spotlighting Ideagen as both a customer favorite and a market leader.

One Quality Compliance Coordinator described the platform as "life-changing", while an Accreditation Manager shared that it "… irrefutably enhances our QMS with improved structure, efficiency and effectiveness."

These recognitions underscore two enduring strengths from Ideagen:

Customer validation at scale demonstrating consistent satisfaction across a broad user base

Market influence and reputation built on years of delivering reliable, compliant and transformative quality solutions

Explore the full list of Capterra and Software Advice recognitions for Ideagen Quality Management here:

Capterra

Quality Management

Risk Management

Inspection

Software Advice

Quality Management

Risk Management

Inspection Software

About Ideagen

Ideagen is a trusted leader in governance, risk and compliance software, supporting organizations globally with solutions that enhance operational performance, address regulatory requirements and mitigate risk. Serving industries including healthcare, manufacturing, energy and financial services, Ideagen's products empower businesses to operate with confidence in an unpredictable world. Learn more at www.ideagen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251106565872/en/

Contacts:

Rebecca Watson

Head of Marketing Communications

Rebecca.watson@ideagen.com