Morocco has announced the pre-qualified bidders for the 400 MW Noor Midelt III solar project, with 400 MWh of battery storage.The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) has published a list of the pre-qualified bidders for the tender for the Noor Midelt III project - a 400 MW solar plant that will be connected to 400 MWh of battery storage. The list includes: A consortium formed by UAE-based Masdar and Taqa Morocco S.A Spanish energy company Acciona and Morocco-based Green Of Africa Saudi energy giant ACWA Power Company and Morocco-based Nareva Holding Spain's Cobra group in partnership ...

