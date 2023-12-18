Developers announced 24 new power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Europe in November, for 1,132 MW of capacity.Pexapark has released the December edition of its PPA Times report, which includes all PPA deals closed in November. Most PPA prices in Europe reflected lower electricity and raw material prices. The Swiss consulting firm's EURO Composite fell 3.3% month on month and stood at €52.20 ($56.90)/MWh. For comparison, in November last year, European PPA prices reached €94/MWh. While most countries' indices mirrored the downtrend, with Poland experiencing the steepest decline at -6.6%, some ...

