T-Mobile Empowers 250 Communities Nationwide With $11 Million in Hometown Grants

T-Mobile drives local change across the country by supporting community development projects like youth education programs, health and wellness initiatives and public art installations as the Un-carrier announces its next 25 recipients

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / The Un-carrier is coming through big time for 25 small towns. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced its latest round of Hometown Grant recipients, hitting a whopping 250 communities across 43 states and more than $11 million in funding since the Un-carrier kicked off its five-year commitment to small towns in April 2021.

Through Hometown Grants, people in communities nationwide are kickstarting projects that make a real difference and help their towns thrive. With $25 million set aside through 2026 to support Hometown Grants, T-Mobile is investing in the power of community-driven initiatives to ensure small towns can connect, innovate and grow together.

"With 250 recipients, we've officially hit the halfway mark with T-Mobile's Hometown Grants, and the impact is astounding," said Jon Freier, President, Consumer Group, T-Mobile. "This milestone isn't just about communities revitalizing their towns … it's acknowledging the ripple effect - job creation and tens of thousands of volunteer hours sparking a profound wave of positive change throughout Small Town America - and I can't wait to see what the next half brings."

Check out the next 25 Hometown Grant recipients and their projects:

Talladega, Ala.: Build Unity Playground, the first ever inclusive and ADA accessible public park in the city, complete with wheelchair ramps, sensory and inclusive play components.

Build Unity Playground, the first ever inclusive and ADA accessible public park in the city, complete with wheelchair ramps, sensory and inclusive play components. Coalinga, Calif.: Transform a vacant downtown lot into the Coalinga Splash Park, a first-of-its-kind outdoor recreational facility in the area.

Transform a vacant downtown lot into the Coalinga Splash Park, a first-of-its-kind outdoor recreational facility in the area. Paradise, Calif.: Install a Students of the Ridge handprint tile mural at Paradise Community Park to celebrate the community's growth in the five years since the 2018 Camp Fire.

Install a Students of the Ridge handprint tile mural at Paradise Community Park to celebrate the community's growth in the five years since the 2018 Camp Fire. Soledad, Calif.: Build an inclusive performing arts stage at the Soledad Community Center, including updated stage lighting and ADA accessible lift for community youth performances.

Build an inclusive performing arts stage at the Soledad Community Center, including updated stage lighting and ADA accessible lift for community youth performances. Smyrna, Del.: Commission murals by renowned muralist Michael Rosato, at two key downtown locations, highlighting the community's natural beauty and diverse history, as part of ongoing downtown revitalization efforts.

Commission murals by renowned muralist Michael Rosato, at two key downtown locations, highlighting the community's natural beauty and diverse history, as part of ongoing downtown revitalization efforts. Darien, Ga.: Beautify Darien's downtown district by adding wayfinding signage, upgraded lighting and new benches to establish the area as a destination and gathering space.

Beautify Darien's downtown district by adding wayfinding signage, upgraded lighting and new benches to establish the area as a destination and gathering space. Woodbine, Ga.: Enhance the Cornelia Jackson Memorial Park by adding new playground equipment to improve community health and wellness and overall quality of life.

Enhance the Cornelia Jackson Memorial Park by adding new playground equipment to improve community health and wellness and overall quality of life. Eldora, Iowa: Complete the Eldora Trail, a nearly one-mile paved connector trail, to provide an accessible, scenic and safe 10.3-mile trail loop connecting the City of Eldora, Steamboat Rock and Pine Lake State Park.

Complete the Eldora Trail, a nearly one-mile paved connector trail, to provide an accessible, scenic and safe 10.3-mile trail loop connecting the City of Eldora, Steamboat Rock and Pine Lake State Park. Augusta, Kan.: Rebuild the Castle Park Playground, covering over 11,000 square feet, utilizing sustainable materials to provide a safe, accessible environment for children to enjoy.

Rebuild the Castle Park Playground, covering over 11,000 square feet, utilizing sustainable materials to provide a safe, accessible environment for children to enjoy. Magee, Miss.: Revitalize one of Magee's most vital hubs, the Community House, by repairing the roof, flooring and HVAC system.

Revitalize one of Magee's most vital hubs, the Community House, by repairing the roof, flooring and HVAC system. Hannibal, Mo.: Revitalize the Bluff City Theatre Auditorium, including improvements to seating, a new lighting controls system, updated lighting instruments, and improved sound system, to ensure the theatre can continue to provide free professional performances for Northwest Missouri and Western Illinois communities for years to come.

Revitalize the Bluff City Theatre Auditorium, including improvements to seating, a new lighting controls system, updated lighting instruments, and improved sound system, to ensure the theatre can continue to provide free professional performances for Northwest Missouri and Western Illinois communities for years to come. Hillsborough, N.J.: Launch the Arts in the Parks program at Ann Van Middlesworth Park, creating 15 sidewalk art panels with the collaboration of the community.

Launch the Arts in the Parks program at Ann Van Middlesworth Park, creating 15 sidewalk art panels with the collaboration of the community. Las Vegas, N.M.: Install three decorative gateway entrances to Gallinas River Park, as a part of the City of Las Vegas' downtown beautification project - which will serve as a welcoming destination point for visitors and iconic park landmark.

Install three decorative gateway entrances to Gallinas River Park, as a part of the City of Las Vegas' downtown beautification project - which will serve as a welcoming destination point for visitors and iconic park landmark. Chillicothe, Ohio: Install a wayfinding kiosk in the heart of Historic Downtown Chillicothe to promote local businesses, community events and increase local and visitor foot traffic.

Install a wayfinding kiosk in the heart of Historic Downtown Chillicothe to promote local businesses, community events and increase local and visitor foot traffic. El Reno, Okla.: Renovate the Historic Fort Reno Visitor Center and Museum by replacing outdated windows to ensure it continues being enjoyed by frequent Route 66 travelers.

Renovate the Historic Fort Reno Visitor Center and Museum by replacing outdated windows to ensure it continues being enjoyed by frequent Route 66 travelers. Kansas, Okla.: Restore Kansas Park, including ADA accessible upgrades to the children's playgrounds, basketball courts and new trash receptacles to provide the community with a safe and fully functioning space for outdoor gatherings.

Restore Kansas Park, including ADA accessible upgrades to the children's playgrounds, basketball courts and new trash receptacles to provide the community with a safe and fully functioning space for outdoor gatherings. Poteau, Okla.: Build the new Downtown Dewey District, beginning with the Pocket Park, to be used as a multipurpose event outdoor area.

Build the new Downtown Dewey District, beginning with the Pocket Park, to be used as a multipurpose event outdoor area. Baker City, Ore.: Install the Baker City Splash Pad at Central Park, providing an accessible outdoor recreational space for the community.

Install the Baker City Splash Pad at Central Park, providing an accessible outdoor recreational space for the community. Lebanon, Ore.: Revamp the existing Lebanon Chamber of Commerce building with the addition of an outdoor covered patio, to use as a networking space for the local business community.

Revamp the existing Lebanon Chamber of Commerce building with the addition of an outdoor covered patio, to use as a networking space for the local business community. York, Pa.: Begin the process of upgrading the York Area United Fire and Rescue Department's existing fleet of staff response vehicles with hybrid-vehicle technology, providing improved fuel and cost efficiency while the department continues to provide community outreach services to three communities across 39 square miles.

Begin the process of upgrading the York Area United Fire and Rescue Department's existing fleet of staff response vehicles with hybrid-vehicle technology, providing improved fuel and cost efficiency while the department continues to provide community outreach services to three communities across 39 square miles. Kingstree, S.C.: Renovate the historic C. Williams Rush Museum of African American Arts and Culture building, by replacing the roof to continue to host future events for the community.

Renovate the historic C. Williams Rush Museum of African American Arts and Culture building, by replacing the roof to continue to host future events for the community. Rice, Texas: Install a new HVAC system as a part of the Rice Community Gym Project, providing a climate-controlled safe space to serve local and surrounding communities during emergency situations, as well as provide indoor recreational, educational, civic and entertainment activities for its citizens.

Install a new HVAC system as a part of the Rice Community Gym Project, providing a climate-controlled safe space to serve local and surrounding communities during emergency situations, as well as provide indoor recreational, educational, civic and entertainment activities for its citizens. Bristol, Va.: Create the Bristol Mobile Minds Library, a mobile program aimed to bring library resources, including technology, makerspace workshops, and digital and print books on wheels to serve both Bristol communities in Virginia and Tennessee.

Create the Bristol Mobile Minds Library, a mobile program aimed to bring library resources, including technology, makerspace workshops, and digital and print books on wheels to serve both Bristol communities in Virginia and Tennessee. Smithfield, Va.: Restore the Station Bridge at Windsor Castle Park, improving the bridge's structure and safety for daily park goers and tourists.

Restore the Station Bridge at Windsor Castle Park, improving the bridge's structure and safety for daily park goers and tourists. Pullman, Wash.: Activate the heart of Main Street through new street furnishings and placemaking to create an inclusive, accessible, welcoming, people-centric atmosphere in the historic downtown.

T-Mobile partners with Main Street America and Smart Growth America to select Hometown Grant recipients and applications are judged by their level of detail, community impact, feasibility and other considerations. Each quarter, T-Mobile awards 25 Hometown Grants to small towns with populations of 50,000 or less. To apply for a Hometown Grant, visit here.

The Un-carrier's Hometown Grants program isn't the only way T-Mobile is empowering small towns. Initiatives like Project 10Million offers free internet connectivity and mobile hotspots to eligible students to help close the digital divide while T-Mobile 5G Home Internet and Business Internet gives homes and businesses across the country access to more affordable broadband.

For more information about T-Mobile's commitment to small towns, visit www.t-mobile.com/hometowngrants. And to see how Hometown Grants are creating change, go here.

